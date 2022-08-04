Russia’s Shortfalls Create an Opportunity for Ukraine, Western Officials Say

Even if Russia decides to hire more reservists and conscripts, Western intelligence officials say Mr Putin will face a serious bottleneck. The Russian military has already deployed many officers and instructors to train conscripts or reservists to the front lines, a decision one Western intelligence official likened to eating the seed corn. Russia delayed its spring draft by two months, a sign that it could not train those willing to serve, Western officials said.

While not as acute as the staff shortage, the problems with Russian equipment are significant. For example, Russian troops have had to replace newer, more modern tanks with older versions. According to some intelligence estimates, Russia has lost a third of its tanks. As it uses up stocks of precision guided missiles, Russia relies on artillery systems. But Ukraine’s use of advanced weapons has forced Russia to push them back from the front lines, diminishing their effectiveness.

Russia has a huge stockpile of artillery shells, the main ammunition it uses at this stage of the war, US officials said. But even with that, according to Western intelligence services, there are problems. Many age and were stored in poor conditions, reducing their effectiveness by making their fuses unreliable.

US and European export controls have effectively put pressure on Russian arms manufacturers, at least temporarily, forcing them to slow or halt production of high-quality guided and other advanced munitions. The shortage has forced the Russians to be judicious in their targets – one of the reasons the military has curtailed its attempts to attack moving convoys and has instead concentrated on stationary targets such as Ukrainian warehouses.

In recent weeks, Russia has used an anti-aircraft defense system, the S-300, to target ground targets near the United States city ​​of Mykolaiv, a sign, Ukrainian officials said, that Russia has no missiles better suited for such attacks.