Russia’s nuclear weapons: Could Putin reach London? How real is the nuclear war threat?

Vladimir Putin couldn’t be clearer. “I’m not bluffing,” he said, over his threat to go nuclear. But is he? And does it automatically follow that Armageddon would unfold if Putin launched the first atomic bombs the world has seen since 1945?

The good news is that Putin cannot start World War III by simply pressing a red button on his desk in the Kremlin. If he decides to launch an attack, the command must go through at least three layers of controls to prevent the accidental or unauthorized launch of nuclear missiles.

Before reaching the nuclear silos, mobile launch sites and submarines, his command would go through three men: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and the head of Russia’s nuclear missile forces, Sergei Karakayev.

Even after traveling past this chain of command, the launches would not immediately follow.

Unless there has been a change in standard protocols since Russia invaded Ukraine, there would be a 20 minute time difference between each broadcast of the ‘nuclear football’ [the Cheget] containing the codes needed to relay the launch order and target information so that the nuclear forces can verify that it is actually allowed.

These safeguards are vital given the size of Russia’s nuclear stockpile. It is estimated to contain 5,977 nuclear warheads – the world’s largest – mainly stored in 12 depots across Russia. Of these, 1,500 are believed to be ready for launch.

Before the war in Ukraine, Putin boasted that the US Star Wars missile defense system would not be able to stop its new hypersonic missiles. In practice, however, the weapons he is likely to use are smaller tactical missiles that can hit neighboring countries such as Ukraine or nearby NATO states.

These are largely stored in ‘European’ Russia and the exclave of Kaliningrad, between Poland and Lithuania. Among them is the long-range cruise missile Kalibr, which could reach London. It is possible that Putin could surprise the West by using his shorter-range Iskander missiles to deliver nuclear warhead missiles. If fired from a truck-mounted launcher on Russian territory, even the Iskander could hit Warsaw or Stockholm with a warhead eight times more destructive than the Hiroshima bomb.

Finally, Putin has his classic intercontinental ballistic missiles, based on silos in Western Siberia. They could easily reach London or Washington.

What we don’t know is whether Russia’s old warheads still work. While Russia has been testing the missiles that would carry the warheads, test ban treaties mean that neither America nor Russia has detonated a nuclear weapon for decades.

Riot police arrested a woman on Wednesday during a protest against reservist mobilization in Moscow, Russia. Putin made the partial mobilization effective immediately

Given the sophistication of our security services’ eavesdropping capabilities, no Russian nuclear attack would fall out of the blue. Launching thousands of missiles and bombers would require a torrent of electronic commands and would be intercepted by the ghosts of the West.

In addition, spy satellite images of the concrete and steel covers of the huge underground nuclear storage bunkers being withdrawn, submarines going into sea and Russian strategic bombers being deployed on airstrips would warn us all in advance of an offensive. Indeed, it would be reasonable to assume that in the West, if not the ten-minute warning for popular clichés, we may have as much as an hour to prepare.

Not that we can do much to take advantage of this in terms of saving lives. Even if we had a network of underground bunkers in our cities, the reality is that if the government waited until there was clear evidence of a missile launch by Russia, it would be too late for people to do much about dispersal to places of safety.

Under the circumstances, any public warning is likely to trigger nothing more than mass panic. This is why western governments have put their trust in nuclear deterrence rather than contingency plans and why I think they will likely continue to do the same, focusing their efforts on convincing Putin to pull out of the brink instead. from developing a public warning system.

The worst-case scenario, of course, is that the unthinkable happens: parts of the UK are destroyed, the population decimated, the government evaporates. As horrifying as it is to imagine, plans have been made for that too. Command of our forces would be transferred to Canada or America.

But unless Putin is suicidal, the threat of a devastating nuclear attack should make everyone in the Kremlin think twice about attacking the UK, meaning mutiny in its inner circle might very well be possible.

Yet we cannot trust Putin’s promises. We must take his threats seriously.