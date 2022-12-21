Russia's navy will be equipped with hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles within weeks

Vladimir Putin has said Russia should learn from the problems it has experienced in Ukraine and pledged to give the military all the nuclear weapons it needed as he admitted his embarrassing war would not go according to plan.

Speaking to defense chiefs in Moscow, Putin said he will “improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad” and highlighted the new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which troops will be able to use from January.

The state-of-the-art missiles, which travel at speeds approaching 7,000 mph, have “no equivalent in the world,” Putin claimed, though his forces were beset with humiliation after humiliation during his failed invasion.

The despot vowed today, “We have no funding constraints. The country and the government provide everything the army asks for.’

Vladimir Putin has said Russia should learn from the problems it has experienced in Ukraine and promised to give the military all the nuclear weapons it needs (pictured today)

Putin also acknowledged, not for the first time, that the call-up of 300,000 reservists he ordered in September had not gone smoothly.

“The partial mobilization that was carried out revealed certain problems, as everyone knows, that need to be addressed immediately,” he said.

The call even drew strong criticism from Kremlin allies, as military commissariats were found to be recruiting many men who were physically unfit or too old, and new recruits lacked basic equipment such as sleeping bags and winter clothes.

Putin also referred to other unspecified problems in the military and said constructive criticism should be taken into account.

“I ask the Department of Defense to be timely alert to all citizens’ initiatives, including taking criticism into account and responding appropriately,” he said.

Putin said he will “improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad” and highlighted the new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile (pictured during tests)

The Zircon will be deployed on Russian frigates (like the Admiral Gorshkov in the photo) and later on submarines

“It is clear that the reaction of people who see problems – and there are always problems in such a large, complex work – can be emotional, but we need to hear those who do not suppress the existing problems, but strive to contribute to their solution.’

It was the latest in a series of recent comments in which Putin acknowledged, albeit obliquely, the challenges facing his military.

He told security officials on Tuesday that the situation in four regions of Ukraine that Russia has claimed as its own territory – something Kiev rejects – was “very complicated.”

And on December 7, he said that Russia could fight in Ukraine for a long time.

Nearly 10 months after the February 24 invasion, Russia occupies a huge swathe of eastern and southern Ukraine along a front stretching some 685 miles, but has suffered a series of defeats that have swung the war’s momentum to its advantage from its smaller opponent.

It was the latest in a series of recent comments in which Putin acknowledged, albeit obliquely, the challenges facing his military.

Even pro-Kremlin war bloggers have expressed anger and dismay at the actions of the Russian generals, the chaotic conduct of the mobilization and the ceding of territory that Russia had captured – most notably last month when it withdrew from Kherson, the only provincial capital that Russia had. confiscated since the beginning of the invasion.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu read a report to Putin saying Russian forces were actively destroying Ukraine’s military potential and accused the West of “dragging” the conflict.

Shoigu proposed raising the age for mandatory Russian military service to a new range of 21-30, compared to 18-27 at present. He said Russia was speeding up the deployment of modern weapons.

Russia last publicly announced its losses on September 21, saying 5,937 soldiers had been killed. That number is well below most international estimates.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy greets a Ukrainian soldier on position in the frontline city of Bakhmut yesterday

The United States’ top general estimated on November 9 that more than 100,000 soldiers had been killed or wounded on each side.

Putin has said he has no regrets about launching what he calls his “special military operation,” arguing that Russia had no choice but to take on the arrogant Western powers.

On Wednesday he said he still considers the Ukrainians – who have been killed by the tens of thousands, forced to flee by the millions and seen entire towns and cities destroyed – as a “fraternal” people.

“What is happening is, of course, a tragedy, our common tragedy, but it is not the result of our policies,” Putin said.

“On the contrary, it is the result of the policies of other countries, third countries, which have always strived for this, the disintegration of the Russian world. To some extent they succeeded and got us to where we are today.’ -670 mph-nuclear-capable-Zircon-missiles.html