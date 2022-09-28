Russia’s monstrous new tactic: Forcing Ukrainians to fight against their own side

Oksana did not want her children to be indoctrinated by Russia after Vladimir Putin’s invading troops took over her village in southern Ukraine and then imposed their school curriculum earlier this month.

So she kept them at home — her stance hardened after seeing many teachers flee to avoid becoming tools of Kremlin propaganda and a local school used to shield enemy soldiers from attack in Ukraine’s advancing counteroffensive.

First she was threatened with a large fine – the equivalent of nearly £500. Then she received a terrifying warning: her three children, aged between two and 16, would be taken away and sent to Russia for adoption if she continued to refuse to send them to school.

“I had to go at that point,” said Oksana, 39, a former chef. ‘I couldn’t take the risk of finding out if their threat about my children was real or not.’

Russian forces escort Ukrainians to vote in the fake ballots at gunpoint

Fortunately, she and her offspring managed to escape Russia’s clutches – joining the last convoys of cars leaving Kherson before Moscow blocked all roads from the region on Tuesday as the vote ended with fake referendums used to steal chunks of Ukrainian soil.

However, she left her husband behind as the couple feared he could be forced to fight for Putin if they were caught on the run as the Kremlin picks up large numbers of men to throw as ‘fresh meat’ into the frontline ‘grinder’. disastrous invasion of Ukraine.

Freedom: Refugees Polad, his pregnant wife Liudmyla and daughter Milana, two

Oksana hopes he can slip through Russia to safety in Europe after Putin’s formal annexation of Kherson – along with three other partially occupied regions – expected to be confirmed later this week after fake referendum results. I met her in the parking lot of a shopping center on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, which is being used to vet, feed and help desperate Ukrainians flee Putin’s land grab.

“No one supports the vote – not even one percent in my village,” she told me.

But according to the declared results of the referendum – hastily called by Putin after a rapid Ukrainian advance seized back a significant slab of land – 87 percent of citizens in her home region support leaving Ukraine to join Russia.

The staged ballots to claim captured land, accompanied by a mobilization that has sparked fury, protests and panic across Russia, will allow the Kremlin to claim it is protecting its own territory.

As darkness fell on Monday night, two convoys of around 60 vehicles each – packed with people, pets and belongings – arrived at the parking lot from occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Some were greeted with hugs, kisses and tears in highly emotional scenes. Others looked simply exhausted after spending up to six days passing Russian checkpoints and told me apologetic stories of ruined lives, homes and families.

Taking selfies with her son draped in a Ukrainian flag, a jubilant mother explained that she had managed to get the 18-year-old out after persuading a friendly doctor to give him a fake medical certificate. “We were very lucky, they let us pass,” said Anna, 51, adding that her son, Vladislav, had been hiding in their house for a week. ‘I was afraid they wouldn’t let him go. It was as if God was smiling on us.’

When Putin claims that the captured areas of southern Ukraine are Russian, a move expected when he addresses his parliament on Friday after the rigged votes, he is likely to push many of their unfortunate male inhabitants into battle against their own countrymen.

Some 100,000 Ukrainians have already been conscripted into the eastern ‘republics’ of Donetsk and Luhansk, which were seized by Russian proxies in 2014. They have been sent into battle with little training and outdated weapons, resulting in appalling casualties.

But for all her joy at saving her son, Anna had to leave her mother behind: ‘She is 83 years old and said she didn’t want to go.’

Most of those who arrived in this regional capital – once home to fiercely independent Cossacks until they were crushed into submission by the 18th-century Russian empress Catherine the Great – were women, elderly people or children. Still, some men in the high-risk lottery had managed to try to escape mobilization – including Andriy, 41, a businessman who had fled without his family and told me of the growing sense of alarm among his fellow male residents.

A Russian mercenary wearing the insignia of the notorious Wagner militia stands guard outside a polling station in occupied Ukraine

He said they had been afraid to leave their homes since armed groups began roaming the streets. ‘One time a man went to the shop and was shot because he was wearing green trousers – maybe they thought he was a soldier or something.

‘It’s gotten worse over the last few weeks. There was an announcement that the Russians would form volunteer battalions to go and fight. They said they would recruit 8,000 men from the Kherson region. Everyone started to panic.’

Another group looked dazed as they drank tea in a tent erected by volunteers. “It’s terrible there, just a nightmare,” said a 33-year-old man, who was sitting with his sister, wife and their four young children. “The Russians treat us like dogs.”

He explained that his brother had been injured in a missile attack last week, but when they took him to the hospital, they were ordered to dump him on the floor and leave. When they returned the next day, they were given his body to bury.

The family crossed the front line after the funeral, fearing the military clashes that followed the referendum result.

“What will I do if they take my husband away – I have four children?” said the wife with tears in her eyes. She was among 1,530 civilians, including 353 children, who arrived that day. Local volunteers said the numbers were dwindling, even before it emerged the following day that Putin’s officers had banned anyone from entering or leaving Kherson.

Election officials with a clear ballot box (left) are let into a block of flats in occupied Ukraine accompanied by armed Russian officers (right)

A teacher who arrived with her autistic teenage son had continued Ukrainian lessons online. “It was very dangerous as it was forbidden to teach our lessons, especially when my son was not in a Russian school,” she said.

Among those on the last convoys out were three female generations of a family that had abandoned their village home after Russian tanks parked on one side, missile launch systems were placed on the other, and then a neighbor was killed by an incoming shell.

Antonia, 39, told me they had moved to live with relatives in Kherson. Then her uncle was arrested after searching for a missing friend, and Russian soldiers arrived to smash their homes and phones, accusing them of passing information to Ukraine.

‘I told them we would if we could, but there was never any connection,’ she told me. ‘They said we would never see my uncle again and that we had a week to leave or we would be detained too.’

The family said the occupiers locked down Kherson before the vote and put up posters saying Russians and Ukrainians are brothers and forced people to vote. “I can’t stand them,” said Antonia. “I’m so glad to get out.” Her words and joy at escaping Russian occupation made her 12-year-old daughter, Daria, weep with relief. ‘It’ll be fine now,’ reassured her mother.

Other refugees and local politicians described how gunmen in balaclavas had forced people to fill out ballots while they watched, even making them vote for everyone in their household and threatening deportation if they opposed unification with Russia.

“Such actions are used to intimidate the local population,” said Aleksander Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region. ‘The whole performance has a simple goal: to justify the mobilization.’

Zaporizhzhia is the last remaining capital that Ukraine still has in the four occupied regions. The front line is about 20 miles away after Russian forces captured more than three-quarters of the oblast (county), including Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

In recent days, it has come under intense Russian attacks in an attempt to weaken resistance as Kyiv’s forces advance in neighboring Kherson, including a missile attack believed to have targeted a major dam.

Shortly after five o’clock on Tuesday morning, I was awakened by ten missiles crashing into the city. Analysts say the weapons used – long-range S-300 surface-to-air missiles designed in the Soviet era to hit aircraft – highlight the depleted state of Moscow’s munitions.

Certainly if they were aiming at military targets, the damage I saw to a cluster of garages and small workshops, a hotel and a block of flats shows the erratic nature of such weapons.

“Maybe they thought we were hiding the Himars here,” joked Sergei, the owner of a door handle workshop, referring to the US-donated missiles that helped Ukraine turn the tide of the war. In some apartments next to a small military base, a resident said they had been hit four nights in a row, with the latest missile landing 30 meters from his home.

“They are trying to turn our houses into ruins,” said Alexander, 65, a retired bus driver. “Russia is targeting us to terrorize people, to take revenge for our progress. They can’t stop us, so they just shoot at us to make us suffer.’

Yet not all are patriots. “Ukraine is just ridiculous,” said an elderly shopkeeper, overhearing our conversation as she smoked on a doorstep. “It was better in Soviet times. People didn’t have to work after retirement – they had proper pensions.’

Much more common, however, were the sentiments expressed by a young couple with their young daughter who had arrived with the convoy from Kherson that passed through Russia’s checkpoint when the guards surprisingly relented after six days of trying.

“I’m so happy to feel free again,” said Polad, 25, a farm worker who told me that four of his friends have not been seen since he disappeared in detention five months ago.

“We were waiting for our armed forces to liberate us, but we had to go when Russia announced the referendum.

‘I knew I could be drafted, but even if they forced me to take up arms, I could never fight Ukrainians.’

His wife, Liudmyla, 22, is seven months pregnant. ‘Now my child will be born in Ukraine,’ she said with a big smile. ‘That is the most important thing for us.’

Additional reporting: Kate Baklitskaya