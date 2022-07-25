Russia’s Lavrov begins Africa tour, offering reassurances on grain exports

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurance about Russia’s grain deliveries to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea. Follow our live updates for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurance about Russia’s grain deliveries to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea.

Egypt is one of the world’s largest importers of wheat, buying about 80% of that import from Russia and Ukraine last year. The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 disrupted shipments and accelerated the rise in global commodity prices, sending a financial shock to Egypt.

In its response to the war, Egypt has been torn between long-standing ties with Russia and its close relationship with Western powers that have sanctioned and sought to isolate Moscow.

Western embassies had lobbied Egypt and the Arab League ahead of Lavrov’s visit, including talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and representatives of the Arab League.

“We have reaffirmed the commitment of Russian grain exporters to meet all their obligations,” Lavrov said at a press conference with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

The visit to Cairo was the first leg of an Africa trip that will also include stops in Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to Russian state television network RT.

