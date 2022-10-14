Russia's conscript catchers snatch men off the streets for Putin's war in Ukraine 

Gruesome raids by conscript-captors have begun in Moscow and St. Petersburg, even as Vladimir Putin announced that his military mobilization is coming to an end and he has no plans for further conscription.

At a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said the ‘partial mobilisation’ he announced last month, which the defense minister said was aimed at recruiting 300,000 troops, was complete and would be over within two weeks.

“Nothing further is planned. No proposal has been received from the Ministry of Defense and I see no further need in the foreseeable future,’ Putin said of his ongoing mobilization.

‘Now 222,000 people have been mobilized out of 300,000. Within approximately two weeks, all mobilization activities will be completed.’

The announcement comes as police and conscription officers have been seen lurking on street corners and close to apartment blocks in Russian population centers.

And armed recruiters have even been at cruise ship offices to seek men for mobilization, and in some cases enlistment teams are reportedly using facial recognition cameras to catch evaders.

‘They act like dog catchers. It’s sick how they drag men away like cannon fodder,” said one comment.

Creepy conscription prisoners with conscription papers have been raiding homes and offices looking for men to conscript into Vladimir Putin's army

Russian recruits gather inside a military recruitment center in Bataysk, Rostov-on-Don region, southern Russia, Monday, Sept. 26.

In the Polyustrovo Park residential complex in St. Petersburg, men of mobilization age were caught near the entrance to conscription.

In Moscow, there was a mass delivery of subpoenas at underground stations, Ostorozhno News reported.

Witnesses said police officers are interviewing men, taking their personal information and serving some of them with subpoenas. Some people are taken away to police cars.

Pavel Chikov, prominent lawyer and human rights activist, warned of ‘increasing reports of raids’.

“There are cases of summons being served on the street, citizens being detained by the police in the subway and hotels, and their forced delivery to military recruitment offices or mobilization sites”

He stated: ‘This practice is illegal.’

Senator Andrey Klishas – of the pro-Putin United Russia party – called for checks on whether it was legal to pluck men from the subway and force them into the war.

The authorities use the police, traffic police, FSB security service and housing databases to track potential evaders.

They also attack offices to root out men of mobilization age, even though the Russians were promised that one percent of the male population would be sent to Putin’s war.

‘Police officers are walking the floors and taking men of military age,’ a source reported to The Village’s online media outlet.

‘In the morning there was a paddy wagon, it was full. Another was brought. They took our administrator and other men who were on the first floor. [Men] is trapped in the corridor.

Russian recruits board a bus near a military recruitment center in Krasnodar, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 25.

Russian recruits gather to board a train at a railway station in Prudboi, Volgograd region, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 29.

“Specifically, three police officers came to our reception.”

Reservists are vulnerable to mobilization to the lower ranks up to the age of 35; junior officers can be called up to age 50 and senior officers can be called up to age 55.

The conscription raids seem to give the lie to claims in Russia that the first wave of mobilization is over and that no second wave has begun.

The sinister conscripts come as a holiday flight in Russia was delayed for nine hours because the co-pilot was on call.

The unnamed pilot was barred from going abroad, although passengers were on board and ready to fly to Antalya, Turkey.

Holidaymakers on the AzurAir flight were told: ‘Due to the mobilization and the subsequent ban on crossing the border for the co-pilot, the take-off has been cancelled.

“We ask you to leave the plane.”

The flight left the oil city of Ufa in the Ural Mountains about nine hours later when another co-pilot was found.

“Everyone was shocked,” said passenger Vadim.

‘It was crazy, the military recruiting office came after the co-pilot. We were supposed to leave at 05.20, but in the end we didn’t leave until 2 p.m.

‘First we waited for two hours, then we were all sent to hotels.’

Officials apparently blamed the plane nightmare on the co-pilot ignoring an initial call-up to fight in Putin’s bloody war in Ukraine.

That was why he was prevented from leaving Russia, it was claimed.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the number of his strategic nuclear bombers stationed at an air base near the Finnish and Norwegian borders, satellite images show.

The move comes amid high tension over whether Putin plans to launch a nuclear strike in Europe and his ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has suffered a series of embarrassing setbacks in recent months.

The Russian tyrant has gradually increased the number of strategic bombers at Olenya air base – from none on August 12 to four supersonic Tu-160 on August 21 to 11 now.

Vladimir Putin has again increased his strategic nuclear bombers at an air base near the Finnish and Norwegian borders, reports say. Image: A satellite image taken on October 7, 2022 shows seven Tu-160 strategic bombers (marked in red) and four Tu-95 aircraft (marked in yellow) at Olenya Air Base, Russia Kola Peninsula

Pictured: The runway at the Olenya Air Base on the Kola Peninsula is seen empty on August 12, 2022

Pictured: Four Tu-160 ‘Blackjacks’ seen at Olenya Airbase around August 21, 2022 by Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat Intl

Pictured: The four Tu-160 ‘Blackjacks’ (at the base since 21 August 2022) were joined by three Tu-95 ‘Bears’ on 25 September

The Armageddon planes are normally stationed at Engels Air Base, 450 miles southeast of Moscow.

Now, however, the bombers are stationed about 115 miles away from the border with NATO member Norway, and about 95 miles away from soon-to-be Alliance member Finland.

They can also be used with conventional weapons.

There is evidence that the Olanya deployment has Kh-101 cruise missiles for possible use against targets in Ukraine.

The Kh-101 can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

The runway at Olenya Air Base was empty on August 12, and satellite images from October 7 showed it is now full of warplanes.