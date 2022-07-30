Russians show loyalty to Putin and war against Ukraine by getting branded with a red hot ‘Z’ poker 

Russians show their support for Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine by branding themselves with the ‘Z’ symbol using a red-hot poker.

Nexta, a Belarusian media outlet, shared a video on their official Twitter account in which a shirtless man was branded on his chest.

The letter ‘Z’ has become a sinister symbol in support of Russia’s barbarian invasion of Ukraine, compared to the Nazi swastika.

Pictured: Russians show support for their president Vladimir Putin and his brutal invasion of Ukraine by branding themselves with the controversial ‘Z’ symbol using a hot poker

First seen on tanks and armored vehicles on the battlefield, the letter Z has since been used for propaganda purposes by Vladimir Putin’s supporters at home.

It has appeared on cars, clothing and placards, and in images such as a sick photo of a Z allegedly taken by Russian soldiers from the insignia of Ukrainian troops killed in action.

In the video, the shitless man leans back against a piece of scrap metal in what looks like a shed full of junk.

The man has his eyes closed and keeps his legs crossed as the poker with the Z symbol warms up outside the camera.

The guy from the camera swinging the poker then places it on the left side of the Russian’s chest and an audible burning sound is heard.

The branded man recoils like smoke or steam from contact before the cameraman looks away.

Video shows man being branded cringe like smoke or steam from contact

When he comes back into the picture, the newly-branded man tries to take a sharp look at the damage that has been done.

He then stands up and starts yelling in Russian with one arm up.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Russians have adopted the Z symbol to show their support for their president’s brutal invasion.

The letter first appeared on tanks during the early stages of the invasion in February, but has since become a common sight of Russians supporting Putin’s campaign.

A horrific video was released this week showing the castration of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian troops with patches bearing the Z icon.

The sickening footage in question, which MailOnline does not publish, shows a group of men in Russian camouflage pinning a soldier in Ukrainian uniforms and using a knife to remove his genitals and then holding them in front of the camera.

Pictured: After being branded, the man stands up and raises his fist while yelling in Russian

Other videos showed Russian troops mocking him and appearing to call his wife. A video was released late last night showing the soldier being shot in the head before his body was dragged through the streets by a rope.

It is unclear when and where exactly the images were taken, but the perpetrators were featured in the state media report in June.

Shared on Russian social media, the sickening act was confirmed as real last night by Aric Toler of open source researchers Bellingcat, who have uncovered a number of crimes committed by the Russian state.

How letter Z became Russia’s swastika: First seen on tanks that invaded Ukraine, the last letter of the alphabet has now been adopted for pro-Putin propaganda

Letter Z Has Been Used For Propaganda Purposes By Putin Supporters In Russia

Has appeared on cars, clothes and signs and in images taken by Russian troops

And Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for sticking Z to kit

Some have compared the ‘Z’ to a swastika, calling Putin a ’21st-century Hitler’

It has become a sinister symbol supporting Russia’s barbarian invasion of Ukraine.

First seen on tanks and armored vehicles on the battlefield, the letter Z has since been used for propaganda purposes by Vladimir Putin’s supporters at home.

It has appeared on cars, clothing and placards, and in images such as a sick photo of a Z allegedly taken by Russian soldiers from the insignia of Ukrainian troops killed in action.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, 20, faces disciplinary action for sticking a Z on his uniform during a medal ceremony at a World Cup event in Qatar. The bronze medalist sparked outrage when he next stood next to gold-winning Ukrainian Illia Kovtun.

First seen on tanks and armored vehicles on the battlefield, the letter Z has since been used for propaganda purposes by Vladimir Putin’s supporters at home.

The symbol was also used cynically by a cancer charity that runs a hospice for sick children in the Russian city of Kazan.

The charity’s boss, Vladimir Vavilov, is said to have arranged for children and their mothers to queue up in a giant Z in the snow for a drone photo for the hospice’s website.

Exactly what the letter stands for is uncertain, but — with Putin being called a “21st-century Hitler” — some have likened him to the Nazi swastika in World War II.

Olga Rudenko, of the Kiev Independent news website, tweeted: “The Russians have chosen the letter Z as a symbol for their invasion of Ukraine…I don’t understand why they didn’t choose the full swastika.”

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, 20, (pictured) faces disciplinary action for sticking a Z on his uniform during a medal ceremony at a World Cup event in Qatar

The symbol was also used cynically by a cancer charity that runs a hospice for sick children in the Russian city of Kazan (pictured)

It is used by the military and distinguishes Russian tanks, troopships and other vehicles from similar vehicles of the Ukrainian army in an attempt to avoid ‘friendly fire’.

But in Russia it is a propaganda symbol promoting the brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The letter Z does not appear in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet. Some have interpreted it to stand for ‘Za pobedy’ (for victory), others for ‘Zapad’ (West).

“Anyway, this symbol invented a few days ago became a symbol of the new Russian ideology and national identity,” said researcher Kamil Galeev in Moscow.