Desperate Russians are frantically trying to flee the country after Vladimir Putin announced a dramatic mobilization.

In the biggest escalation of the Ukraine war since the invasion, Putin explicitly raised the specter of nuclear conflict and called in 300,000 reservists in the country’s first mobilization since World War II.

One-way flights from Russia have skyrocketed and others have sold out as citizens rush for a ticket to safety.

Google data showed that a family of three would have to pay £44,000 to get to Johannesburg today in a 45-hour journey with three stops.

Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that Russians can enter without a visa, sold out today, according to Aviasales data, Russia’s most popular flight buying website.

A family walks in front of a billboard promoting the military in St. Petersburg, with the slogan: ‘Serving Russia is a real job’

Some intermediate routes, including those from Moscow to Tbilisi, were also unavailable, while the cheapest flights from the capital to Dubai cost more than 300,000 rubles (£4,500) – about five times the average monthly wage.

Google searches for “How to leave Russia” also increased, data shows, as terrified citizens tried to avoid the prospect of conflict.

The tyrant’s announcement, made in an early morning televised speech, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave Russia.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the call would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers, and that students and those who had only served as conscripts would not be called.

Nevertheless, the move has fueled fears of mass conscription in the worrying escalation of the war.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the ruble in London had fallen 2.6 percent against the dollar, having previously fallen to its weakest point since July 7.

While flights leave the country to popular destinations such as Berlin or Hong Kong, a flight to St Petersburg from Moscow today remains unchanged

Russian stock indices plunged, with energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom losing about 12 percent at one point.

The ruble-based MOEX index hit its lowest point since February 24, the day Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

The index fell 5.5 percent to 2,094.5 points, having previously reached a low of 2,002.73 points.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 8 percent to 1,061.9 points, its lowest point since April 27.

Putin delivered a speech to the nation this morning announcing the mobilization of 300,000 military reserves and referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine to make them part of Russia.

He then vowed to use “all means” to defend the new territories, saying: “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will no doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people – this is not a bluff. ‘

Putin tried to revise history in his speech, claiming that the West was using Ukrainians as cannon fodder despite his military attacks on civilian targets (pictured)

He accused the West of “dividing and destroying” his country, adding: “Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables can turn against them.”

Putin’s move comes after Ukraine put much of the Russian military on the run last week, leaving him in a corner of his own making and facing the potential collapse of his so-called “special military operation.”

But instead of backsliding, the Russian leader has chosen to hold the free world for ransom – putting Russia and its vast nuclear arsenal on a direct collision course with Ukraine and its allies, who have already vowed the results of ‘appearance’ not to accept referendums or to stop the liberation of occupied territory.

It is thought that the mobilization will force about 300,000 people into the Russian army – about twice the size of the force Putin invaded with.

But it’s unclear exactly when these men will become available, and the move will do nothing to solve Russia’s chronic lack of equipment, supplies and other logistical problems that have spelled disaster for its invasion so far.

Putin had so far resisted calling for any form of mobilization, apparently for fear of backlash from the Russians who may have only supported his “special military operation” because they had nothing to lose.

But the Russian leader changed course drastically under pressure from allies, propagandists and hardliners after another humiliating military defeat near Kharkiv last week, which had called for him to resign.

Shoigu also provided a rare update on Russian casualties in his speech, ridiculously claiming that only 6,000 Kremlin troops had been killed.

Ukrainian losses, he said, were ten times as many: 61,000 killed and 49,000 wounded.