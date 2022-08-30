Russians ‘queue up for midnight train to flee border city after late-night missiles are intercepted’

Panicked Russians are desperately fleeing the border town of Belgorod after Ukraine unleashes a series of nighttime missiles in their dramatic fight against Putin.

Footage taken from the station, which is just 40 kilometers from Ukraine, shows citizens trying to cram into the night train that left the city last night.

The frenzied stampede came after videos were shared on Telegram of Ukrainian missiles flying over the city before being interrupted by defense systems.

The rockets exploded into bright white lights, illuminating the night sky over residential buildings.

Belgorod is considered vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks due to its proximity to the border and the stockpile of Russian weapons, with the Kremlin regularly launching attacks from the region.

Last week, a fire at an ammunition depot in Belgorod led to the evacuation of two villages.

And in July, at least three people were killed and hundreds of homes damaged in what appeared to be a Ukrainian airstrike.

The panic comes when Volodymyr Zelensky urged the Russians to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine.

Ukraine said on Monday that its ground forces have launched their first attack in the south after a period of attacks on Russian supply lines, particularly bridges over the strategically important Dnipro River, and ammunition depots.

In a late-night speech on Monday, Zelensky called on Russian troops to go home or be chased home.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian attacks targeted an ammunition depot in western Russia’s Belgorod region, sending flames and huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

“If they want to survive, it’s time for the Russian army to run away. Go home,’ he said.

“Ukraine is taking back its own[country],” Zelensky said, adding that he would not reveal Kiev’s exact battle plans, but that its forces were doing their job.

The new offensive comes after weeks of relative stalemate in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions, devastated cities and fueled a global energy and food crisis amid unprecedented Western economic sanctions against Russia.

At an early stage, Russia conquered parts of southern Ukraine near the Black Sea coast, including in the Kherson region, which lies north of the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia.

Ukraine, now armed with advanced weapons supplied by the West, considers retaking the region crucial to prevent Russian attempts to capture more territory further west, which could eventually cut off access to the Black Sea.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Polish 155mm self-propelled crawler howitzer Krab in Donetsk

A woman walks past a damaged administrative building in central Kharkov after a Russian missile

Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser, said Russia’s defenses in the Kherson region were “broken in a few hours.” It was unclear which Russian defense line, and there are many, he was referring to.

Arestovych also said Ukrainian forces shelled ferries that Russia was using to resupply a patch of territory on the western bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

Britain, a close ally of Ukraine, said on Tuesday that Kiev had ramped up its artillery fire across the entire southern front, but said it was not yet possible to confirm the extent of Ukraine’s territorial advances.

Vitaly Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, told Ukrainian TV: “There is heavy fighting. Our army works around the clock. The liberation of the Kherson region is coming.’

Unverified reports, images and images on social media suggested that Ukrainian forces may have taken back some villages and destroyed some Russian targets in the south.

The Russian news agency RIA reported that the Russian-controlled city of Nova Kakhovka was without water or power after a Ukrainian missile strike.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack that strikes a building in Sloviansk. has severely damaged

However, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Ukrainian offensive had stalled.

It said in a statement that Ukrainian forces had tried to go on the offensive in three different directions in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson, but had lost about 560 soldiers, 26 tanks and two warplanes.

“A new attempt by the enemy to go on the offensive has failed,” it said.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the Kherson area on Tuesday, while city residents took to social media to report on gunshots and explosions. They said it was not clear who had fired.

A Russian-installed official in Kherson said Russian forces had discovered and destroyed a Ukrainian sabotage group in the city.

Heavy Russian shelling on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, was also reported.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Oleksandr Shulga looks at his destroyed house after a rocket attack in Mykolaiv

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, taken by Russian forces in March but still manned by Ukrainian personnel, was a hot spot in the conflict, with both sides taking the blame for the shelling in the area.

Russian-installed authorities accused Ukrainian troops of firing two grenades that exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant, the TASS news agency reported. There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian side.

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission is en route to the nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, and will inspect and assess the damage later this week.

Led by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, the mission will evaluate working conditions and monitor safety and security systems, the Vienna-based organization said.

The European Union is exploring new ways to pressure Russia to end the war, but France and Germany warned on Tuesday against proposals to ban tourist visas for Russians, saying such a move — strongly backed by the Baltic states — would be counterproductive. .

The Kremlin condemned the proposals as ‘irrational’