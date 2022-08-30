Russians blown up by their own mines after prank call from Ukrainians led them to booby-trapped home

A group of Russian troops has been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank by Ukrainians that led them to a booby-trapped house, officials claimed.

The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding in a house on the outskirts of town, the Mariupol mayor’s office said on Telegram.

The troops rushed to the house in hopes of finding the paramilitary fighters, whose comrades fiercely defended the city and its steel mills earlier in the war, until they were finally captured by Putin’s forces.

But the naive Russians arrived at the premises where there were no enemy soldiers, with pro-Ukrainian partisans behind the fake call.

They were then blown up by mines placed by their own soldiers, who were forgotten but noticed by Ukrainians who then used them to their advantage.

A group of Russian troops has been blown up by their own mines after responding to a joke by Ukrainians (Photo: Ukrainian military shoot a Polish 155mm self-propelled crawler howitzer Krab in Donetsk)

According to the mayor’s office, one soldier was killed and another lost his leg and is in a hospital in Donetsk after the attack early yesterday morning.

It marks a rare victory for Ukraine in Mariupol, which has been taken by Russians and subjected to devastating bombing throughout the war, with residents hiding underground for months without food, water or electricity.

Elsewhere, at least four people were killed today as Russian shelling hit the center of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkov, the regional governor said.

“The Russian occupiers shelled the central districts of Kharkov,” Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram, taking a toll of four dead and four wounded and warning residents to “stay within the air raid shelters.”

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Russian troops to flee for their lives as his forces launched their offensive, although Russia said the attack had failed.

A woman walks past a damaged administrative building in central Kharkov after a Russian missile

In his late night speech Monday, he vowed that Ukrainian troops would pursue the Russian army “to the border.”

“If they want to survive, it’s time for the Russian army to run away. Go home,’ he said.

“Ukraine is taking back its own country,” Zelenskiy said.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, who commented on the offensive in the Kherson region, said the Russian defenses were “broken in a few hours.”

Ukrainian forces shelled ferries that Russia was using to resupply a patch of territory on the western bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, he added.

The British Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces had increased their artillery fire in the south and that their long-range precision strikes were disrupting Russian supplies.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack that strikes a building in Sloviansk. has severely damaged

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the Kherson area on Tuesday and residents of the city took to social media to report gunshots and explosions, but said it was not clear who had fired them.

Ukraine’s military general staff reported clashes in various parts of the country in an early update on Tuesday, but did not provide any information about the Kherson offensive.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces attempted an offensive in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, but suffered significant losses, the RIA news agency reported.

The enemy’s “offensive effort failed miserably,” it said.

But a Ukrainian barrage of rockets left the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka without water or power, officials of the Russian-appointed authority told RIA news agency.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

Russian shelling of the port city of Mykolaiv, which has remained in Ukrainian hands despite repeated Russian bombing, has killed at least two people, injured some 24 and wiped out homes, city officials and witnesses said Monday.

A Reuters correspondent reported that a strike hit a family home right next to a school, killing a woman.

Oleksandr Shulga looks at his destroyed house after a rocket attack in Mykolaiv

The owner of the property, Olexandr Shulga, said he had lived there all his life and his wife died when she was buried in ruins. “It hit and the shock wave came. It destroyed everything,” he said.

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which was taken by Russian forces in March but is still manned by Ukrainian personnel, was a hot spot in the conflict with both sides taking the blame for the shelling in the area.

Russian-installed authorities accused Ukrainian troops of firing two grenades that exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant, the TASS news agency reported. There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian side.

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission is en route to the facility, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, and will inspect and assess the damage later this week.

Led by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, the mission will evaluate working conditions and monitor safety and security systems, the Vienna-based organization said.

It will also carry out “urgent security checks,” a reference to nuclear material tracking.

A top Russian diplomat said Moscow hoped the mission would dispel misconceptions about the plant’s allegedly poor condition.

The Kremlin said the IAEA mission was “necessary” and urged the international community to pressure Ukraine to ease military tensions at the plant. The mission must do its job in a politically neutral manner, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The United Nations, the United States and Ukraine have called for the withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the complex to ensure it is not a target.

The Kremlin has ruled out leaving the site.