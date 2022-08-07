Russian woman’s miracle escape after falling from window of a moving SUV while doing a BELLY DANCE 

A woman miraculously escaped after falling from the window of a moving SUV during a ‘belly dance’.

First, the unidentified woman is seen out of the Mitsubishi Pajero window, before she begins her dance moves and soon falls headfirst into the street.

She hit her head on the road, but apparently was not seriously injured as she picked herself up and ran to the Pajero as other drivers stop to offer assistance.

If the traffic had gone faster, she could have been run over.

The incident in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, a strict Muslim republic in southern Russia, sparked outrage.

“Dangerous dances don’t lead to good things, especially on the road, and you’re a girl who shows a belly dance sticking out of a car window,” News Dagestan reported.

Locals should behave with more “modesty and decency,” one comment said.

The video was a sign that “debauchery is everywhere.”

The driver – businessman Sharap Kurbanov, 24 – was later forced to publicly apologize for violating the traffic rules.

He said on a video: ‘I want to make a statement to the people of Dagestan and all of Russia.

“I gave a young woman a lift and while driving I turned on the music too loud.

‘I missed the moment’ [she started dancing]so the young woman dropped out.

“I promise to use seat belts and follow traffic rules in the future, and advise others to do the same.”