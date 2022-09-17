Russian war tension spills over as Putin special forces fighter attacks guardsman on his own side
This is when Putin’s special fighter attacked a national guard on his own side in an ugly brawl.
Footage shows pro-Putin squatter Andrei Marlin digging into the soldier four days after returning from the frontline in Donbas, Ukraine.
The video shows the aggressive soldier – who was reportedly with the Kremlin army Wagner – swearing at the man in the lobby of the Voronezh hotel, Russia.
The aggressive soldier told the Russian National Guard: ‘My callsign is Marlin, I am’ [from] a special group of the 136th regiment.
A pro-Putin Special Forces fighter (above) attacked a National Guard on his own side in an ugly brawl
Marlin (circled) continued to curse the guards after being held and handcuffed by them. Pro-Putin squatter Andrei Marlin was reportedly with private Kremlin army Wagner
The hall of Voronezh hotel, Russia. Later in the video, Marlin confronted a Russian National Guard and said, “My callsign is Marlin, I’m [from] a special group of the 136th regiment.
The powerhouse screamed and yelled at the guard just inches from his face. Among other things, he shouted: ‘I fought for your country, and you, you f*****, threaten me’
After the pro-Putin fighter hit the guard, he was overpowered and violently beaten with a baton and kicked by a group of soldiers
‘I will crucify you personally! I’ll fuck you, f*****.’
He added: ‘Do you know who I am….? I defend your country.’
After hitting the guard, the pro-Putin fighter was overpowered and violently beaten with a baton and kicked by a group of soldiers.
The soldier continued to curse the guards while being beaten and handcuffed.
He also shouted: ‘I have fought for your country, and you, you f*****, threaten me’.
After he was apprehended, his car was searched, where nearly 500 weapon cartridges were found, according to police.
The Stalin Gulag broadcaster said: “A new reality is coming for the police, without gatherings where women and schoolchildren can be beaten, but with fighters who have felt the blood.”