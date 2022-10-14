Russian are using rape as a weapon of war in Ukraine, UN says

Envoy confirmed more than 100 rapes with victims ranging in age from 4 to 82 years old

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Russian troops are using rape as a weapon of war against Ukrainians, according to damning evidence collected by the United Nations.

Pramila Patten, the UN’s special envoy on sexual violence, said she has confirmed more than 100 cases of rape against Ukrainians during the eight-month war – but the true number is almost certainly higher.

The victims have ranged in age from four to 82 and have mostly been women and girls, but have included a number of men and young boys, she added.

Russian soldiers are using rape as part of a ‘military strategy’ against Ukrainians, a UN special envoy has concluded (file photo)

Patten said survivors have told her of female genital mutilation and of soldiers ‘equipped with Viagra’ in what appears to be a ‘military strategy’ to dehumanise people.

“When women are detained for days and raped, when you start raping little boys and men, when you see a series of female genital mutilations, when you hear women testify about Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra, it is clearly a military strategy,” she said. .

‘And when the victims report what was said during the rapes, it is clearly a deliberate tactic to dehumanise the victims.’

The UN has confirmed ‘more than a hundred cases’ of rape or sexual assault in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, Patten said, referring to a UN report released in late September.

The report ‘confirmed crimes against humanity committed by the Russian forces, and according to collected testimonies, the ages of the victims of sexual violence range from four to 82,’ she said.

Russian troops have been accused of slaughtering civilians in areas they occupy, and the UN now says it has verified more than 100 rapes

A Ukrainian man tries to survive in the remains of his bombed-out house in Kiev after Russians fired missiles at civilian areas

The victims are mostly women and girls, but also men and boys, she added. But ‘reported cases are only the tip of the iceberg.’

“It is very difficult to have reliable statistics during an active conflict and the numbers will never reflect the reality because sexual violence is a silent crime” that is largely underreported, she said.

Russia invaded Ukraine back in February when Putin ordered what was supposed to be a days-long ‘special military operation’ to topple the government.

But he now finds himself in an eight-month war that looks set to continue for at least months longer, suffering heavy casualties.

The Ukrainian resistance has proven tougher than almost all observers expected, fueled by atrocities committed by Russian troops in occupied territories.

Back in April, after Putin’s men withdrew from areas around the capital Kiev, mass graves containing the bodies of hundreds of civilians were uncovered.

Russian soldiers have sexually abused children as young as four and people as young as 82 and have been ‘equipped with Viagra’, UN says (file image)

Survivors of the occupation told how Russian soldiers hunted down anyone suspected of working with the government or the military to interrogate and torture – some were eventually killed.

Others told how soldiers came to their homes, beat or raped them, stole and then fled as Ukrainian forces advanced.

Kyiv claims that Moscow is waging a genocidal war aimed at erasing their national identity by murdering innocents, deporting people to Russia and systematic rapes.

Putin denies that his armed forces deliberately attack civilians.