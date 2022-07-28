Russian troops in Kherson ‘highly vulnerable’ to attack after Ukraine destroys bridges

Russian forces defending the city of Kherson are “highly vulnerable” to attack after Ukraine destroyed or damaged bridges connecting the city to the rest of the occupied territory, British military intelligence said.

Putin’s men now rely on pontoon bridges and ferries to transport troops, vehicles and supplies across the Dnipro River after Ukraine blew up the Antonovsky Bridge, Russia’s main route to and from the city.

Two other bridges – the Antonovsky railway bridge and the Nova Khakokva hydroelectric dam bridge – have also been damaged in recent days and are not fully operational.

The next closest bridge over the Dnipro – Ukraine’s main river dividing the country in half – is in Zaporizhzhya, about 130 miles from Kherson and in the middle of a city that Ukraine controls and has heavily defended.

It means Russia has no easy way to bolster or resupply its men in Kherson in the event that Ukraine attacks — a move expected to happen soon.

There is heavy damage to Antonovsky Bridge, in Kherson, after Ukraine used HIMARS missiles to attack it – rendering it impassable

Russian vehicles are transported across the Dnipro using a pontoon bridge, which is much slower than the road bridge and more vulnerable to attack

The attack would be Ukraine’s first major counter-attack in the war and crucial in proving its ability to recapture territory conquered by Russia.

The British Ministry of Defense said: ‘Ukraine has used its new long-range artillery to damage at least three of the bridges over the Dnipro River, on which Russia relies to supply the areas under its control.

One of them, the 1000-meter-long Antonovsky Bridge near the city of Kherson, was damaged last week. Ukraine struck again on July 27 and it is highly likely that the crossing is now useless.

“Russia’s 49th Army is stationed on the western bank of the Dnipro River and now looks very vulnerable.

Likewise, the city of Kherson, the most politically important population center occupied by Russia, is now virtually cut off from the other occupied territories.

“Its loss would seriously undermine Russia’s efforts to portray the occupation as a success.”

Ukraine is also believed to have damaged or destroyed several bridges over the Inhulets River which flows north from Kherson to the town of Kryvyi Rih.

This means that the Kherson region is split in two: with the city on one side and an open and difficult-to-defend rural area to the east.

Kiev’s men are now moving south from Kryvyi Rih to that area of ​​the countryside, with British intelligence suggesting they have built a pedestal over the Inhulets.

Russian forces in the area now face the unenviable task of preserving the countryside with no clear retreat route if they fail.

If Ukraine captured the area, it would leave Kherson surrounded on three sides with the elusive river on its back.

Ukraine’s defense ministry said on Twitter that the attacks on bridges over the Dnipro created an “impossible dilemma” for Russia: “withdraw or be destroyed by the Ukrainian army.”

Ukrainian artillery is fired at Russian positions near Kherson as Kiev’s forces prepare for a major counterattack

Ukrainian troops fire a field gun at Russian troops north of Kharkov, in the northeast of the country, as they try to push back Putin’s men

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Russian-installed regional administration in Kherson, confirmed that the bridge had been hit overnight and traffic had been shut down.

But he tried to downplay the damage, stressing that the attack would “in no way” affect the outcome of hostilities.

Ukrainian forces have been reclaiming territory in the Kherson region in recent weeks, which easily and quickly fell into the hands of Russian forces after their invasion on February 24.

Their counter-offensive, supported by Western-supplied long-range artillery, has brought troops closer to the city of Kherson, with a pre-war population of less than 300,000 people.

Russian troops ‘must leave Kherson while it is still possible. There may not be a third warning,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter after the attack.

The stakes for the Kherson attack are high. Russia will be desperate to get hold of the city – the only regional capital it has taken since the start of the war, and its only foothold on the western bank of the Dnipro.

Ukraine wants to prove that it can mount a successful large-scale counter-attack on Russia, which is a much more complicated operation than defense.

This would prove – at least in theory – that Kiev’s ultimate war goal, which is to recapture all the territory occupied by Russia since the start of the war, is possible.

It would provide a much-needed morale boost and draw Western attention back to the war, likely followed by additional military aid and financial support.

Kiev will be well aware that Russia is throttling gas supplies to its European allies, and that the pressure will only mount as winter approaches.

Without a major victory to cheer, President Zelensky and his administration may have a hard time convincing allies to continue their support.

Elsewhere, Ukraine said: it had resumed operations in its blocked Black Sea ports as it got closer to resuming grain exports with the opening of a coordination center to oversee a UN-backed deal.

The Antonovsky Bridge is the main road connecting Kherson – on the western bank of the Dnipro River – from the eastern bank, where Russia’s main troops are based

Ukraine and Russia, with the help of Turkey and the United Nations, agreed a plan last week to export grain stranded by Moscow’s naval blockade from three ports.

Kiev has said it hopes to start shipping the first of millions of tons of grain this week, despite a rocket attack by Russia at the port of Odessa over the weekend.

Ukraine’s navy said “work has resumed” at the export hubs to prepare ships escorted through the mine-infested waters to reach global markets.

As part of the deal, a coordination center was opened in Istanbul with Ukrainian and Russian representatives to oversee safe passage for shipping along established routes and oversee inspections for prohibited weapons.

The blocking of supplies from two of the world’s largest grain exporters has contributed to a price hike that has made food imports unaffordable for some of the world’s poorest countries.

The German energy regulator, exacerbating a war-induced energy crisis in Europe, said the flow of Russian gas through the main Nord Stream pipeline had fallen to 20 percent of its 40 percent capacity on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed the EU sanctions on the limited offer, but Berlin has rejected the statement and government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann called the cuts a “power play” by Moscow.

The European Union is bracing for energy austerity and agreed on Tuesday a plan to cut gas consumption by 15 percent this winter to break dependence on Russia.

In response to Europe’s energy concerns, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans to increase Ukraine’s electricity supply to European consumers.

“Our exports not only enable us to generate foreign currency earnings, but also help our partners withstand the energy pressures from Russia,” Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation on Wednesday evening.