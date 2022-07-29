Russian troops ‘film themselves castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war’

A gruesome video has surfaced showing a Ukrainian POW being castrated by his Russian captors.

The footage, which MailOnline has not published, shows a group of men in Russian camouflage pinning down a soldier in Ukrainian uniforms and using a knife to remove his genitals and then holding them in front of the camera.

It’s not clear exactly when or where the footage was taken, but some of the Russian soldiers appearing on it were filmed on the front lines in Donbas in June.

Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun tweeted the footage, saying: “Russia has to pay for it.

Russian soldiers filmed themselves castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war, in footage believed to have been filmed in Donbas (file image, Russian soldiers in occupied Donbas)

“Give Ukraine the weapons we need to end this nightmare once and for all. The world can’t pretend this isn’t happening.’

It’s also unclear what happened to the Ukrainian soldier in the video, but it’s unlikely he survived his injuries without immediate medical attention.

Aric Toler, of research website Bellingcat that successfully identified the Salisbury poisoners, has told The Times the video is likely real.

There is no evidence that the video was tampered with, he said, pointing to Russian state media that showed some of the same Russian soldiers in the city of Severodonetsk in June — shortly after it was captured from Ukraine.

Internet users are now trying to identify the soldier he’s neutering, and believe he may have come from a Chechen unit eventually commanded by Putin’s friend Ramzan Kadyrov.

Others have suggested that the camouflage he is wearing comes from a Rosgvardia unit – the Russian National Guard reporting directly to Putin.

Inna Sovsun, a Ukrainian MP, was one of the official persons who posted the images, saying that ‘the Russian has to pay for it’

The video is just the latest in a long line of evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Perhaps the best documented were in areas of northern Ukraine that Russia occupied early in the war before being forced to retreat.

Bucha and Irpin, two towns on the outskirts of Kiev, were hardest hit by the atrocities — leaving behind abundant evidence of kidnapping, torture and summary executions of civilians and soldiers.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that deliberate campaigns of rape and assault were also carried out by Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials have warned that similar atrocities are likely committed in other areas occupied by Russia — such as Mariupol and Donbas — but Moscow likely destroyed evidence of those crimes.

More than a million Ukrainians are also believed to have been forcibly deported from areas occupied by Russia and occupied through filtration camps.

Soldiers, government officials, members of the emergency services and their families have reported being sent to concentration camps in occupied territory where torture, sexual abuse and mock executions are carried out.

A Ukrainian soldier sees smoke from Russian bombs rising over the horizon in Severodonetsk, where the video was believed to have been shot

Those who do not end up in the camps are sent deep into Russia – some even as far as Sakhalin Island, off the coast of Japan – where they are forced to work.

Ukraine says it is investigating more than 21,000 crimes committed by Russian forces, while international teams of prosecutors have gone to the country to help.

The first to be jailed was tank commander Vadim Shishimarin, 21, who admitted to shooting dead 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in the early days of the war.

Shishimarin said he was pressured by his comrades to kill Shelipov, fearing that the elderly man – who was pushing his bicycle along the road – was about to report their location to Ukrainian troops.

The International Criminal Court has described Ukraine as “a crime scene” and has sent its largest team ever to investigate.

Massacres in towns like Bucha and Irpin are under investigation, as are attacks on hospitals and other buildings where civilians sheltered from bombs.

Russia has now spent five months in what should have been a days-long war to oust the government and install a puppet regime.

Estimates of the civilian death toll are nearly impossible, but Ukraine thinks it is in the tens of thousands.

United Nations human rights chiefs have documented at least 5,000 deaths, but say there are likely many more that cannot be verified because of the fighting.