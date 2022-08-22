Russian tourist posts location of Crimea anti-air battery on social media

Just a week ago, Ukraine told them to go home, but now they are thanking a Russian tourist in Crimea after he helped give away the vital air defense site.

“Maybe we are too strict with Russian tourists – this man has been very helpful,” the Defense Ministry wrote in an ironic Twitter post today.

The message was accompanied by a photo of a chubby elderly man in Speedo shorts standing on a beach with a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft defense system in the background.

It was uploaded to the social media site VKontakte – the Russian equivalent of Facebook – over the weekend, complete with geolocation data.

A Russian tourist who took pictures of himself standing next to an S-400 anti-aircraft battery in occupied Crimea helped pinpoint its location after posting the images online

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted the image today, sarcastically thanking the man for his “good job” helping them monitor the battery

That enabled internet sleuths to locate the anti-aircraft battery — believed to be Russia’s most advanced — in a salt flat near the city of Yevpatoriya.

The location corresponds to reports of anti-aircraft defense systems activity in the area over the weekend by Russian governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev.

It also matches other distant images of the same battery taken in late July and also uploaded to Russian social media.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense does not seem to have chosen the location and said sarcastically to the Russian man: ‘Thank you and keep it up!’

The fate of the anti-aircraft battery is unknown at this time.

But it comes after a series of explosions in Crimea targeting Russian air bases and ammunition depots for which Ukraine has taken credit.

Defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said over the weekend that a “resistance force” working with Ukrainian special forces was responsible for the blast.

Ukraine carries out attacks in Crimea that devastated Russian forces there, including blast at Saki airport that knocked out half of the Black Sea fleet’s fighter jets (pictured)

Ukraine has also claimed responsibility for explosions that destroyed a Russian ammunition depot near the town of Dzhankoi and damaged another airport in Gvardeyskoye

One virtually wiped out Saki airfield, which was used by the airborne arm of the Russian Black Sea fleet, with half of their fighter jets taken out.

Another destroyed an ammunition depot near the town of Dzhankoi, a third damaged an airport near Gvardeyskoye and a fourth hit the headquarters of the beleaguered Black Sea Fleet on Sunday.

Russia tried to downplay the explosion at the airport as an “accident,” but admitted the explosion at Dzhankoi was “sabotage,” though it did not name a culprit.

Amid the explosions, Volodymyr Zelesnky said Crimea is Ukrainian territory, vowing that Russian forces occupying it since 2014 would be driven out.

“This Russian war… started in Crimea and must end in Crimea – with its liberation,” Zelensky said in a speech on Aug. 10.

Ukraine says it wants to expel Russian troops from all its territory, not just the land it has taken since the current war started on Feb. 24.

Zelensky’s aides say the real war goal is to take back all territory within Ukraine’s internationally recognized border, including land taken in the 2014 war.

So far, the military has shown only limited ability to reclaim land from Russia, although it has managed to strike behind the front lines on rail and road networks.

An explosion at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters over the weekend has also been attributed to a Ukrainian drone amid a battle against Russia in the south

Ukraine has also attacked Russian command posts and ammunition depots in hopes of forcing a retreat by cutting off Putin’s men from supplies.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s Southern Command, suggested to the Wall Street Journal last weekend that Russia’s fragile logistics are its best chance at victory.

Ukraine will not be able to surpass Russia in terms of raw numbers of troops, vehicles or firepower – despite mobilizing the population and obtaining supplies from the West, she admitted.

But by using the weapons and troops that have the maximum effect, she believes it is possible to defeat the superior enemy.

‘There are more. They have more weapons. They’re more powerful in the air,’ Mrs Humeniuk admitted.

“So we have to find a way to beat them under these conditions. It’s not easy, but it’s doable.’