Russian torture chamber with bucket of pulled-out teeth found in Ukrainian town

A Russian torture chamber where victims had their teeth pulled with some buried alive has been uncovered in Ukraine, officials have said.

The grim discovery was made in the town of Pisky-Rad’kivs’ki in northern Ukraine, about 15 miles east of the city of Izyum.

Pictures show a plastic bucket filled with dozens of gold teeth, caps and dentures that Ukrainian officials say were pulled from the victims at the scene.

Another shows a gas mask that was stuffed with a burning cloth to force the wearer to inhale acrid smoke, while locals told how some victims were buried alive.

A bucket of gold fillings, caps and dentures that Ukrainian officials say were pulled from victims in a Russian torture chamber has been uncovered in Kharkiv Oblast

A gas mask and burnt cloth were used to force people to inhale acrid smoke, Ukrainian officials say, while other victims were buried alive

It is just the latest example of Russian soldiers summarily torturing and executing civilians in occupied areas of the country, following the discovery of mass graves in Bucha, Irpin and Izyum.

Dozens of torture chambers – often set up in the basements of abandoned government buildings – have also been discovered.

In some, bodies were found with their hands tied and gunshot wounds to the knees or the back of the head.

Survivors from such sites describe being held for weeks on end and regularly tortured during interrogations – electrocuted while being ordered to give up the names of local people affiliated with the military or government.

The newest torture site was revealed by Serhii Bolvinov, chief investigator of the Kharkiv region, where the city is located.

He wrote: ‘Neighbors heard constant screams from here. Investigators found a horrific torture chamber in the village.

“The police have been made aware of the torture of being buried alive and the use of a gas mask with a smoldering cloth.

Electrical cables are pictured inside an evidence bag after forensic investigators suspected they were used to torture Ukrainian prisoners

A Ukrainian police officer examines a cell as the words of the Lord’s Prayer are written on the wall at the district police station used by Russian occupiers for torture in Balaklya, a town in the northeastern part of Kharkiv region

‘A dildo and a box of torn dentures were also found in the torture chamber.’

The grim discovery was made as Ukraine liberates dozens of towns and villages in both the north and south from Russian forces.

After a blitzkrieg offensive in Kharkiv last month that returned virtually all of the province to Ukrainian control, troops have pushed the Russians out of the last areas they hold – most of them east of the Oskil River.

On Tuesday, at least two towns were liberated as Ukrainian troops appear to push further east, into neighboring Luhansk Oblast.

Pisky-Rad’kivs’ki is in the same area, east of Oskil.

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away to the south, the Russian front line suffered a partial collapse on Tuesday as Kyiv’s men advanced 10 miles in a matter of hours.

President Zelensky said overnight that ‘dozens’ of towns and villages were liberated as social media was flooded with footage of flag-waving soldiers being greeted by grateful locals after Russian troops fled their positions.

Members of the Ukrainian emergency services, police and experts lift a coffin from a grave at a mass grave site in Izium

The new atrocities mirror those committed in Bucha and Irpin earlier in the war, when at least 458 civilians died under Russian occupation (pictured, a mass grave)

The gains in Kherson are significant because it was one of the four regions that Putin annexed last week – saying they would be part of Russia ‘forever’.

It’s also where the bulk of his best fighting units are located – up to 30,000 men at one point, according to analysts – so defeat here would call into question the Russian army’s ability to hold any of the territory it now occupies.

Ukraine has been attacking the region since early August and had made little progress until this week.

Their aim is to recapture the city of Kherson itself – the only regional capital to fall to Putin’s troops during the invasion – which would be a blow to his war effort.

Ukraine spent weeks before the battle separating bridges over the Dnipro River – which divides the city – to prevent Russia from reinforcing and supplying its troops on the west bank.

However, there are still believed to be around 5,000 men guarding it, amid reports that Putin has given strict instructions that the city cannot be surrendered.