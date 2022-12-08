Russian spy is charged with fraud and money laundering for purchasing two Beverly Hills condos

He was previously sanctioned for attempting to undermine the 2020 election by feeding misinformation about Joe Biden to the Trump campaign

Ukrainian politician and Russian spy Andrii Derkach was slapped with new charges on Wednesday over his alleged purchase of two Beverly Hills apartments in violation of sanctions.

Derkach, 55, who the US government said had ties to the Kremlin, is a member of the Ukrainian parliament who was also labeled by the US as a Russian agent and allegedly one who tried to influence the results of the 2020 presidential election. to influence.

New charges against Derkach were announced by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and the Justice Department’s KleptoCapture task force.

He also allegedly passed false information about then-candidate Joe Biden to Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Derkach has been charged on seven counts of a number of financial crimes, including conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, bank fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and four counts of money laundering.

Giuliani is pictured with Andrii Derkach – the pro-Russian Ukrainian MP who was slammed with new charges on Wednesday

Alleged Russian spy and Ukrainian MP Andrii Derkach was slammed on Wednesday with a new set of charges related to two apartments he bought years ago in Beverly Hills. He was sanctioned in 2020 for interfering in the US presidential election

The Ukrainian is now in trouble for allegedly buying two posh properties in California in direct violation of sanctions imposed earlier this year. He would also have hidden his interest in selling the homes.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, in a statement with details of the new chargecalled Derkach a “Kremlin asset,” who was “punished for trying to poison our democracy.”

The lawyer continued by saying that Derkach “has shown that he is ready, willing and able to exploit the banking system to further his illicit goals. The US will not be a safe haven for criminals, oligarchs or sanctioned entities to hide their ill-gotten gains or influence our elections.”

The DOJ alleges that Derkach was simultaneously trying to undermine American democracy while also working to create a comfortable life in America, making his crimes doubly reprehensible.

“Trying to enjoy the safety, security and freedoms of an open society while secretly working to undermine that same society is a hypocrisy that runs through every sanction announced by the Task Force,” said Andrew Adams , director of KleptoCapture.

He added: “It is a particularly blatant hypocrisy in the case of Andrii Derkach – sanctioned for attempting to undermine American democracy while corruptly seeking to profit from its protection.”

The Treasury Department previously alleged that Derkach ran two websites that promoted the spread of false information about US officials.

The Treasury Department approved Derkach in 2020, calling him “an active Russian agent for more than a decade who maintained close ties to the Russian intelligence community” who “conducted a covert influence campaign” to undermine the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A member of the pro-Russian Ukrainian political party, provisional Derkach, remains at large.

His alleged scheme nearly a decade ago involved purchasing and maintaining two luxury Beverly Hills condos while keeping his financial interest in the purchase a secret from U.S. government agencies. According to the DOJ, Derkach transferred a total of $3.92 million through a shell company to a U.S. brokerage account to make the purchase.

If tried and convicted, he risks up to 30 years behind bars.