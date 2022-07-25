Russian spooks foiled after Ukrainians realise ‘defector’s girlfriend’ is too good looking for him

An alleged “too hot” FSB “rental girlfriend” is at the center of an espionage operation in which both Russian and Ukrainian intelligence agents apparently tried to outsmart each other.

Russia went public today, claiming it had foiled a daring plot to trick Vladimir Putin’s air force pilots into defecting and flying their warplanes to Ukraine.

The FSB claimed the plan was hatched by British and Ukrainian intelligence agencies to embarrass the Kremlin.

But a new claim from a respected media researcher who says he was following the operation for a documentary is that the Russians suffered a significant failure.

The sudden appearance of Maria – an alleged “too hot” factory by the FSB – proved to Ukrainians that a clumsy Lubyanka sting operation was underway, says journalist Christo Grozev, a lead investigator for British internet research firm Bellingcat.

Military intelligence officers in Kiev “tried to recruit Russian military pilots for monetary rewards and guarantees to obtain citizenship of one of the EU countries,” the FSB, once led by Putin, said.

According to reports, Russian pilots could have made $2 million (USD) for defecting with their military plane.

Putin’s security equipment claimed to have intercepted text and voice communications between “an employee of the chief intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense” and “a Russian pilot”.

The sudden appearance of the glamorous model Maria (left and right) led Ukrainians to suspect that a clumsy Russian FSB-led operation was underway. Russia claims the foiled operation is a British and Ukrainian attempt to humiliate the Kremlin

The plan allowed $4,000 in advance payments in an attempt to persuade a Russian pilot to fly his Su-24, Su-34 or Tu-22MZ to Ukraine, sparking a massive propaganda coup to Kiev.

The Tu-22M3 is a strategic nuclear bomber.

The money was transferred by couriers allegedly detained in the Russian city of Kazan.

Passports from Romania and Slovenia were made out for the lover of one pilot, guaranteeing them a future in Europe, it is claimed.

But Grozev – accused by the Russians of being involved in the alleged Ukrainian-British plot – has a different story.

Using a traditional mix of falsified ‘evidence’ and loosely interpreted facts, the FSB … personally accused me of being involved in the plane hijacking scheme,” he claimed, saying that a message from him on a British number was completely fake.

“What is true is that as a documentary filmmaker I was involved in this crazier-than-fiction story of triple agents, fake passports and fake girlfriends.

“Yeah, we were on one of the wackiest counter-intel operations of all time…

“While Russia today presents this as a coup for its counterintelligence, the operation was in fact a serious blunder for the FSB, inadvertently revealing the identities of dozens of counterintelligence officers, their methods and their secret assets.”

Ukrainian intelligence agencies grew suspicious of the plot after realizing how attractive a pilot’s “girlfriend” (left and right) was — and how little he seemed to know about her

He promised to reveal everything when the documentary airs.

But he said: ‘In April, Ukraine passed a ‘weapons-surrender-incentive law’.

“A team of Ukrainian agents decided to approach Russian pilots with an offer based on this law.

An FSB agent (pictured) claimed they foiled a British and American plot to humiliate the Kremlin – but had little evidence

“We heard about the initiative and secured ourselves a front seat – to make a documentary about this brutal operation.

“Several Russian military pilots were approached and even sent proof-of-access videos from their planes, each with a separate number handwritten on scraps of paper.

“Some of the images of the inside of the planes were quite detailed and enlightening.

Note that FSB is now presenting these videos as ‘controlled leaks’ – while simultaneously blurring the inside of the cockpit on TV.

The ‘negotiations’ between the Ukrainian recruiters and the pilots, which we filmed, started as expected, but their tone quickly changed, indicating that the pilots no longer spoke on their own behalf but were ‘coached’ – probably by the military counterpart of the FSB members of the intelligence service.

A clear indication that the FSB had intercepted the communications came when one of the pilots suddenly said he no longer wanted his loved one to leave the country, but his ‘beloved’.

Ukrainian intelligence claims they caught on video a female courier taking an advance

“It took me about five minutes to discover that the pilot’s ‘beloved’ (waaay too hot for him, FSB) was an FSB asset, working as a fitness trainer during the day, but the rest of the time.”

Ukrainian secret services were also aware of this, he said.

The pilot also seemed to know nothing about his ‘girlfriend’ background (he was genuinely surprised that she even had a travel passport, and that she had been to Istanbul a few months ago and Barcelona a year earlier).

“But I also found out that throughout the entire process of her ‘boyfriend’ negotiations with the Ukrainians, she had been talking to a military counter-intel officer from the FSB.”

Grozev said: “Another lead came when another pilot suddenly asked his Ukrainian colleagues for advice on taking out his copilot with a sedative.

“At this point it became clear to me that the original decoy operation was over – and had turned into a double ‘operational game’ in which both sides tried to extract maximum information from the other, while feeding them maximum. [disinformation].’

The Ukrainians gave the “pilots” false maps of their anti-aircraft guns, as well as misinformation about the operational runways.

The pilots sent the Ukrainians ‘probably equally false own approach and descent maps. We kept filming.’

Footage of Ukrainian ghosts shows what appear to be dollars piled up to be handed to the pilot

Messages sent by one of the pilots were accompanied by images to prove that he could actually fly

At one point, the Ukrainians even convinced the FSB to send the lover of one of the pilots – along with an entire FSB tailing team – to Minsk, pending a promised ‘meet-up’ with the Ukrainian handlers. .

“The FSB has waited four days in vain.

“This bizarre game of mutual deception came to an end when the FSB realized that no one will show up at any of the proposed meetings.”

The FSB then understood that they had been “burnt.”

And the Ukrainians realized they probably won’t get a real pilot either.

“Despite the unexpected ending (so far), we still intend to finish this crazy movie.”

The FSB had previously said: “Ukrainian intelligence services tried to incentivize Russian pilots with promises to send their wives to EU countries and provide them with citizenship or residence permits…

The Ukrainians also received images of fake passports made for the pilot’s too hot ‘girlfriend’

Images to appear in the Bellingcat documentary will also include bottles of clonidine poison

“British intelligence provided key support to Ukrainian military intelligence in its operation to hijack Russian military aircraft.”

A source reports: “It is clear that the operation itself was carried out with the support of Western, mainly British, intelligence services.”

A Ukrainian intelligence officer is said to have told a possible defecting pilot: ‘I gave you a route. So you would fly outside populated areas, because populated areas have the highest concentration of MANPADS.’

The Russians say this has given them useful information about the Ukrainian defence.

“Among the secrets revealed were air defense zones in southeastern Ukraine, maps of airports in the Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions, elevation maps and locations of the largest concentration of units with portable anti-aircraft missile systems,” Zvezda TV channel, controlled by the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported. Defence.

All this data was provided to the supposedly hijack-ready Russian pilot so that he could fly safely over Ukraine.

“A certain Ukrainian Air Force officer named Oleg called him.”