Russian soldiers who refuse to participate in Ukraine war ‘are being held in torture pits’ 

Russian soldiers who refuse to fight on the front lines in Ukraine are reportedly forced to return to combat under threat of execution, or are rounded up and held in ‘torture pits’, cellars and garages in the Luhansk region.

Contracted troops who signed up to go into battle were reportedly told they would be sent on mission for three months, after which they could choose to take leave or resign altogether.

But the father of a Russian soldier has claimed that when the contractors declare their intention to leave or hand in resignation letters to their superiors, they are detained and taken to a makeshift detention center in Bryanka in occupied Ukraine.

There they are either forced back to rejoin the front or are split into small groups and thrown into tight quarters where they endure appalling conditions and various forms of torture.

“They keep people there because they wanted to leave, refused to fight,” the man said The initiate.

“There are pit detentions, torture and that sort of thing. That’s what people who have come from there say,” he added, claiming that the security of such camps is led by mercenaries from the infamous Wagner group – also known as Putin’s private army.

But the man, who claimed his son had been held in Bryanka for more than a month, insisted, “It is better to give your soul to God than to go back. [to the frontline]. They don’t want to be up to their ears in the blood of their friends and comrades.’

It comes as Human Rights Watch announced it had found evidence that Russian forces had tortured, illegally detained and “forcibly disappeared” dozens of Ukrainian civilians living in the occupied southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia.

Russian troops who refuse to fight are reportedly shipped to Bryanka detention centers in Luhansk (pictured)

Much of the Luhansk region has been devastated by the conflict, but is now under full Russian control

The father of a detained Russian soldier claimed that the security of such camps is led by mercenaries from the infamous Wagner group – also known as Putin’s private army

Wagner Group mercenaries are seen in Popasna, the Severodonetsk district of Luhansk Oblast, eastern Ukraine

The existence of the torture camps and detention centers in Bryanka, as described by the Russian soldier’s father, has not been verified, but there is a wealth of anecdotal evidence of Russian defectors giving themselves up, suggesting deserters are treated with extreme contempt. .

One of Putin’s men who surrendered to Ukrainian defenders early in the war told his captors about the existence of a “death squad” of Russian operators sent to threaten or kill compatriots who laid down their weapons.

In an interview filmed by the Ukrainian security service in March, the defector said: “When we entered, we realized that we are not going on a peacekeeping mission, but to fight.

“There are echelons in the back, they kill deserters… it seems that, with people I’ve talked to, we’re all military, they told them the same thing.

“There really is a squad that kills people trying to run home.”

But despite the risk of ending up in a torture camp or being executed, dozens of Russian troops have resigned en masse from their duties after learning the truth about the conflict they were supposed to cause.

A unit of the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic posted a video via the Telegram messaging app in June, announcing that they could no longer fight due to a complete lack of equipment and rampant illness and injury, but that their superiors “interpreted our complaints as sabotage’.

A captured Russian soldier has claimed that Putin’s forces have set up a special team to kill deserters who do not want to participate in the invasion of Ukraine

A company commander of the so-called Army of the Donetsk People’s Republic has complained that his men are being sent to the front line without food, equipment or medicine

He says that men with chronic medical conditions have been sent into the thick of the battle and that any complaints are treated as ‘sabotage’.

The footage shows the commander saying: ‘Our company overcame cold and hunger and we did so for quite some time without material support, medical supplies or food.

“The mobilization of our unit took place without medical examinations, and there are among our unit those who are not allowed to be mobilized in accordance with the laws of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“Many questions arise that are ignored by the command… Show respect to your officers – what good is it to let your soldiers die?”

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch said today that they had interviewed dozens of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war detained by Putin’s forces in Ukraine’s occupied southern regions and received detailed reports of the barbaric treatment they endured.

“Russian forces have turned the occupied territories of southern Ukraine into an abyss of fear and wild lawlessness,” said senior researcher Yulia Gorbunova.

“Torture, inhumane treatment, as well as arbitrary detention and unlawful detention of civilians are among the war crimes we have documented.”

A press release on the organization’s website stated that its members had interviewed 71 people from Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Skadovsk and 10 other towns and villages in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.

They described 42 cases where Russian occupation forces either forcibly disappeared civilians or otherwise arbitrarily detained them, and many cases where they were beaten, tortured and hospitalized with serious injuries.