Russian soldiers torture military and civilian prisoners, report reveals

Russian forces occupying Ukraine have tortured civilians with electric shocks, beat them with baseball bats, and kneecapped prisoners as part of a terror campaign across Ukraine’s coast.

Vladimir Putin’s army is brutalising the Ukrainian population to make them submit to Russian rule in the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, a damning report released by Human Rights Watch on Tuesday has revealed.

‘Russian forces have turned occupied areas of southern Ukraine into an abyss of fear and wild lawlessness,’ said Yulia Gorbunova, senior Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch.

View into a damaged class room at a school building which was damaged during shelling in the city of Chuhuiv, Ukraine, July 25

A view of damage after market place hit by Russian attacks as Russia-Ukraine War continues

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting in Moscow. Putin’s army is brutalising the Ukrainian population to make them submit to Russian rule in the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions

Human Rights Watch spoke with 71 people from Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Skadovsk and 10 other cities and towns in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

They described 42 cases in which Russian occupation forces either forcibly disappeared civilians, held them arbitrarily, or tortured them.

One Territorial Defense Forces volunteer described being kidnapped and tortured by what he believed to be Russian agents.

The volunteer arrived at a meeting place to see two other volunteers on the morning of March 26, but looking around, he couldn’t see them.

Instead, two men in civilian clothing approached and knocked him to the ground, handcuffing him.

Leading him round the corner, three more men were waiting. The volunteer, given the name ‘Oleh’ to protect his identity, said he beleived they were Russian FSB agents.

The two volunteers he had arranged to meet, Mironov and Lapchuk, were standing against a wall in handcuffs.

The FSB agents took the three men to the former National Police Directorate building in Kherson on 4 Liuteranska Street, formerly Kirova Street, where they were blindfolded and beaten.

The agents electrocuted Oleh and blocked his breathing with a plastic bag in an interrogation that lasted 12 hours, he said.

During his beating, his blindfold slipped, and Oleh saw the agents smacking Mironov in the face and kicking him in the groin.

Next, they took off the volunteer’s trousers and began beating him with a rubber club.

Denis Mironov, one of the kidnapped Territorial Defense Forces volunteers tortured by Russian forces, is pictured with his family in Kherson, 2021. He reportedly died in hospital in Crimea

‘His body just turned into a blackened mess,’ said Oleh.

Mironov’s chest had been pierced during the beating, so that his ribs were pressing on his lungs.

‘He was slowly dying,’ added Oleh.

In many cases, prisoners were only released when they agreed to film a video under detention asking others to cooperate with the Russians.

Oleh, Mironov, and the other cellmates were transferred to Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea 22 days later. Mironov died in hospital.

Oleh was returned to Ukraine in a prisoner exchange on April 28. Most of his teeth were broken and six were missing.

His ribs were also broken and his kidneys had been beaten so badly his urine was pink.

‘Torture, inhumane treatment, as well as arbitrary detention and unlawful confinement of civilians, are among the apparent war crimes we have documented, and Russian authorities need to end such abuses immediately and understand that they can, and will, be held accountable.’

A view of damage after Russian Forces hits school as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on July 25

Vitali Lapchuk was tortured and killed by Russian forces. Armed men made Lapchuk call his wife before driving him to the house, taking him to his basement, and beating him so his wife could hear

On May 22, a young man was catching crayfish when he discovered a body floating down the river.

The dead man’s arms were tied, and a weight attached to his legs.

The body was that of Vitali Lapchuk, who was 48 when he was killed.

His wife, Alyona, a local business woman, had been calling Crimea, where she had been told her husband was being kept.

A month earlier, three vehicles emblazoned with the letter Z had driven up to her house.

Armed men made Lapchuk call his wife before driving him to the house, taking him to the basement, and beating him so his wife could hear.

Her mother, she said, got a Bible and started praying and weeping.

The armed men put bags over the heads of Lapchuk, Alyona and her son, and took them to the police station.

‘They asked me if I was a fascist … I told them that my grandfather was Jewish and that I was Ukrainian. They said, “there is no such country.”‘

The soldiers had dumped Alyona and her son under a bridge after arresting them. They had to walk home for hours alone.

The prosecutor later called Alyona and told her Lapchuk had already been dead for a month.

In occupied Kherson, Russian forces beat a protestor for two hours with a baseball bat, and held him blindfolded for 36 hours in a cell.

They filmed him against his will, stating he had agreed to become an FSB informer, and threatened to hold him indefinitely if he did not stop protesting and doing volunteer work.

People hold a Ukrainian flag with a sign that reads: ‘Kherson is Ukraine’, during a rally against the Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022

For another protestor, the Russians administered electric shocks through clips they attached to his earlobes. He said he coughed up blood for three hours after.

They warned him that if he did not do a similar recording, they would detain his son and grandson.

The soldiers also targeted community volunteers who distributed food, medicine, baby products and other necessities to people in Kherson.

‘You don’t know when they’ll come for you and when they’ll let you go,’ said a journalist in Kherson.

Russian personnel forcibly transferred at least one civilian detainee to Russian occupied Crimea, where he was forced to carry out ‘corrective labor’.

‘I have my own Telegram channel, I’m in their database, I had to go into hiding,’ said the journalist. ‘I’ve been warned that they can come for me at any time. I don’t risk leaving because I’m on their [blacklist].’

On April 6, Russian forces detained Yurii, a Baptist pastor, at a checkpoint in Snihurivka, in Mykolaiv region, near the administrative border with Kherson region, where he had been handing out supplies to help those in need.

They confiscated his car, with US$2,000 worth of medicines and humanitarian aid, and what he said was $6,000 of his own money.

At least 600 people had been forcibly disappeared there since February 2022, human rights monitors estimate.

‘Ukrainians in occupied areas are living through a hellish ordeal,’ Gorbunova said. ‘Russian authorities should immediately investigate war crimes and other abuses by their forces in these areas, as should international investigative bodies with a view to pursuing prosecutions.’

He says men with chronic medical conditions have been sent into the thick of the fighting and that any complaints are treated as ‘sabotage’

A company commander from the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic army has complained that his men are being sent to the frontlines without food, kit or medicine

On June 21, an official in the Russian occupation administration said a ‘referndum’ on the Kherson region ‘joining Russia’ was planned for the autumn.

The news comes after it was revealed that Russian soldiers who refuse to fight on the front lines in Ukraine are allegedly being forced back into battle on threat of execution, or rounded up and held in ‘torture pits’, basements and garages in the Luhansk region.

Contracted troops who signed up to go into battle were reportedly told they would be sent on three-month tours of duty, after which they could opt to take leave or resign altogether.

But the father of one Russian soldier has claimed that when the contractors state their intention to leave or hand in resignation letters to their superiors, they are detained and shipped off to a makeshift detention centre in Bryanka in occupied Ukraine.

There they are either bullied back to rejoin the frontlines, or split up into small groups and thrown into cramped spaces where they endure horrendous conditions and various forms of torture.

The existence of the torture camps and detention centres in Bryanka as described by the Russian soldier’s father have not been verified, but there is a wealth of anecdotal evidence from Russian defectors who gave themselves up suggesting that deserters are treated with extreme contempt.

One of Putin’s men who surrendered to the Ukrainian defenders early in the war told his captors of the existence of a ‘death squad’ of Russian operators who were being sent to threaten or kill fellow countrymen who lay down their arms.

Wagner Group mercenaries are seen in Popasna, the Severodonetsk district of the Luhansk Oblast, eastern Ukraine

The father of one detained Russian soldier alleged the security of such camps is presided over by mercenaries from the infamous Wagner Group – also known as Putin’s private army