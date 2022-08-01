Russian smoker sets himself on fire lighting a cigarette while filling his car up in Russia [video]

This is the special moment when a man accidentally sets himself on fire after lighting a cigarette at a gas station.

CCTV footage from the city of Chelyabinsk in western central Russia shows the man idly filling his tank before taking out a lighter.

Seconds later, it catches fire.

While a curious passerby watches, the man is seen running back and forth in panic before his car also catches fire.

As the vehicle is set on fire, the man, wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts, frantically slips into the driver’s seat.

He then starts his engine before hitting the pedal and driving off in a blaze of non-glory.

Seconds later, he is seen walking back to the gas pump and picking up a fire extinguisher which he then uses to extinguish the rest of the flames.

After sliding into the driver’s seat, the man quickly starts his car and drives off as the fire rages around him and his car.

Posted on Nexta’s social media channel, the clip has now gone viral, clocking in at over 265,000 views, with the man becoming a laughing stock.

One viewer said: ‘Intelligent, educated society, an example to the world.’

Another wrote: ‘Brain lost, but his car saved.’

While another commented, “Unfortunately, it wasn’t a Russian tank.”

Meanwhile, someone simply said, “This is Russia. I expected the fire extinguisher to fail in the end’.

Another commented: ‘The Russians have nuclear weapons. What can go wrong… .’