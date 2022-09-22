Russian reservists will ‘suffer horribly’ in Ukraine after Putin mobilisation order, warns minister

Russian reservists were warned today that they will “suffer terribly” in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order.

After being misled by recent Ukrainian advances, the Russian president has called in thousands of additional troops to join his faltering invasion effort.

During a speech in the House of Commons this afternoon, Armed Forces Secretary James Heappey described how “infuriated” Mr Putin’s action was in acknowledgment of Russia’s “failure”.

The partial mobilization, which includes 300,000 military reservists, has forced the Kremlin to brutally crush protests in Russian cities.

Heappey, who noted how 25,000 Russians have already died in the conflict in Ukraine, told lawmakers Moscow was now condemning hundreds of thousands of additional troops to a miserable winter.

“Russian conscripts will suffer terribly from the Kremlin’s hubris,” the minister added.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking in the same debate in the House of Commons, labeled the ‘weak’ Mr Putin as a ‘problem gambler’ who takes greater risks because he is ‘terrified of losing’.

The former prime minister stressed how the price of some plane tickets from Moscow to South Africa skyrocketed yesterday because potential Russian conscripts “don’t want to be sacrificed on the altar of his (Mr Putin’s) ego”.

At one point, Johnson mispronounced and thanked Vladimir Putin’s “inspiring leadership” before quickly correcting himself and saying Volodymyr Zelensky.

The announcement of a partial mobilization by the Russian president was accompanied by new threats of nuclear war against Ukraine and its Western allies.

But Heappey today dismissed Putin’s “sabre-clatter” as “the act of a desperate man who knows this isn’t going his way.”

“We believe it is saber clatter and we believe it is designed to try to drive a wedge into the cohesion of the Western alliance and prevent us from supporting Ukraine at the exact moment when Ukrainian forces appear to have the upper hand.” , he said. said MPs.

The Armed Forces Minister informed the House of Commons that Russia had suffered 25,000 dead, tens of thousands wounded and tens of thousands more troops who had deserted.

He added that Mr Putin had also seen his war machine suffer the destruction of 3,000 armored and protected vehicles, decimated more than 400 artillery pieces and brought down dozens of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).

“After seven months into this conflict, Russia does not have enough manpower on the field to achieve any of its objectives and the mood in Moscow is changing rapidly,” Mr Heappey said.

He claimed that the Russian president and the country’s defense minister, Sergey Shoigu, had “backed himself into a corner.”

“They have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill-equipped and ill-managed,” the minister continued.

“They now have to send hundreds of thousands more with little training and no winter uniform into the teeth of the Ukrainian winter against an opponent who is well motivated, well equipped and successful.”

“Neither Putin nor Shoigu’s lies, threats and propaganda can hide the truth: Russian conscripts will suffer terribly from the Kremlin’s pride.”

Johnson, widely praised for his efforts to support Ukraine when he was prime minister, told MPs Britain should be ready to give more military and economic aid.

“At this turning point in the war, it is more important than ever that we have the strategic patience to keep up the courage and ensure that the Ukrainians succeed in retaking their territory, up to the February 24 borders,” he said.

‘And if possible, go to the borders before 2014, because that is what international law demands.’

Johnson claimed that Putin’s mobilization order had “caused panic among people about to be fed into the meat grinder of Putin’s war zone.”

“Yesterday, the price of a one-way ticket from Moscow to South Africa rose to $50,000 in one day,” he added.

Because those potential conscripts can see that what started as a war to rebuild the Soviet empire has collapsed into a shameful war to save Putin’s face.

“And they don’t want to be sacrificed to the alter ego of his ego.”