Russian railway executive, 52, found shot dead in latest suspicious suicide

A Russian leader has been found dead on the balcony of his Moscow home – just the latest in a string of ‘suicides’ that appear suspicious.

Pavel Pchelnikov, 52, a PR manager for the Russian Railways, was found shot to death in his home in the leafy Kolomenskaya Embankment neighborhood early Wednesday.

That makes him at least the tenth high-profile Russian to meet their death under mysterious circumstances since Putin invaded Ukraine back in February.

Pchelnikov had boasted of being ‘the most experienced PR manager in the Russian railway company’ and went on holiday with his family just a month ago.

He had uploaded smiling pictures of himself while on holiday to social media in the weeks before he died.

A preliminary investigation concluded that Pchelnikov had killed himself, but gave no details and did not explain his motive. A full investigation is underway.

On September 1, 67-year-old oil tycoon Ravil Maganov fell to his death from the sixth floor window of a Moscow hospital.

A report says the chairman of Lukoil – Russia’s second largest oil company – was ‘beaten’ before being ‘thrown out of a window’, but this has not been officially confirmed.

His company had expressed opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Curiously, Putin arrived at the elite Central Clinical Hospital very shortly after Maganov’s body was found to pay his last respects to the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, who had died at the hospital.

In July, Yuri Voronov, 61, head of a transport and logistics company for a Gazprom affiliate, was found dead in his swimming pool along with a leading friend who is a top criminologist who warns against misconduct.

Two more deaths of Gazprom-linked executives were reported in elite homes near St. Petersburg on suspicion that the apparent suicide may have been murder.

Ivan Pechorin, 39, was the CEO of Putin’s Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, responsible for the development of Russia’s resources in the Arctic and the air industry in eastern Russia.

Igor Nosov, CEO of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, also died earlier this year in his early 40s, reportedly from a ‘stroke’

Alexander Tyulakov, 61, a senior Gazprom finance and security official at the deputy general director level, was discovered by his lover the day after the war started in Ukraine in February.

His neck was in a noose in his £500,000 home.

However, reports say he had been severely beaten shortly before he ‘took his own life’, leading to speculation that he was under intense pressure.

In the same elite Leninsky gated housing development in the Leningrad region three weeks earlier, Leonid Shulman, 60, the head of transport at Gazprom Invest, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood on his bathroom floor.

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43, also linked to pro-Kremlin energy giant Lukoil, where he was a top executive, was found dead in May after ‘taking advice from shamans’.

One theory is that Subbotin – who also owned a shipping company – was poisoned by toad venom, which triggered a heart attack.

In April, wealthy Vladislav Avayev, 51, a former Kremlin official, appeared to have taken his own life after killing his wife Yelena, 47, and daughter, 13.

He had high-level connections with leading Russian financial institution Gazprombank.

Friends have disputed reports he was jealous after his wife admitted she was pregnant by their driver.

There are allegations that he had access to the financial secrets of the Kremlin elite.

Several days later, multi-millionaire Sergey Protosenya, 55, was found hanged in Spain after apparently killing his wife Natalia, 53, and their teenage daughter, Maria, with an axe.

He was previously vice chairman of Novatek, a company also closely linked to the Kremlin.

There have also been questions about the death of Putin’s point man to develop Russia’s vast Arctic resources, who ‘fell overboard’ to his death from a boat sailing off the country’s Pacific coast.

Ivan Pechorin, 39, had recently attended a major conference organized by Kremlin warmakers in Vladivostok.

The high-flyer was the CEO of Putin’s Far East and Arctic Development Corporation.

And in another case, a mobile phone multimillionaire and his wife were found stabbed to death, raising questions about the official version of events.

Naked Yevgeny Palant, 47, and his wife Olga, 50, both Ukrainian-born, were found with multiple stab wounds by their daughter Polina, 20.

Immediate media briefings claimed the woman took her own life in a jealous rage after Palant said he left her.

However, this was strongly disputed by the couple’s best friend.

