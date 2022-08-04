Russian prosecutors demand NINE-AND-A-HALF year sentence for Brittney Griner 

Russian prosecutors have asked for Brittney Griner to be jailed for up to nine and a half years for bringing cannabis into the country.

A verdict is expected later in the day and perhaps another verdict tonight.

Griner pleaded guilty to drug offenses in July. She is still trapped in Russia, desperately hoping for an 11-hour deal struck by the US and Moscow to take her home.

The WNBA star was arrested at the Moscow airport after he was found to be in possession of a marijuana vape pen. She had traveled to Russia to play in the women’s basketball league during the WNBA season.

There was much speculation at the time that she would be made a political example and used in the US-Putin dispute, which peaked with the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February.

The State Department was in talks to secure Griner’s release as part of a deal that would also bring imprisoned American Paul Whelan home.

The deal has been on the table for weeks, but Russia has yet to agree.

US officials declined to confirm reports of the release of a Russian criminal known as the ‘merchant of death’.

Griner pleaded guilty to bringing drugs into Russia in July. Her family says they are frustrated with the White House’s response to the situation.