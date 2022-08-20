Russian propaganda channel claims troops have been poisoned in Ukraine

A pro-Russian propaganda channel has circulated a story claiming that the country’s troops were “poisoned by a chemical attack in Ukraine.”

The information, which is considered suspicious, comes amid fears that Russia is looking for reasons to justify the use of chemical weapons in its invasion of its southern neighbor.

Russia Today reports that traces of botulinum toxin type B, an “organic poison of artificial origin,” have been found in samples from soldiers, according to a statement from Russia’s defense ministry.

The ministry accused Kiev of “domestic terrorism” and insisted that Russian troops were “hospitalized with signs of severe poisoning” after being stationed near the village of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhe region on July 31.

The statement added: “The Zelensky regime has authorized terrorist attacks involving the use of toxic substances against Russian personnel and civilians.”

But in response, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry said the alleged poisoning could have been caused by Russian troops eating expired canned meat.

The Russian ministry’s report did not say how many soldiers had suffered or what their condition was now. It didn’t say what the “supporting evidence” was.

Botulinum toxin type B is a neurotoxin that can cause botulism when ingested in previously contaminated food products, but it can also be used medically.

Ukrainian aid workers in the city of Zaporizhzhya rehearse for a nuclear disaster amid fighting around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant that bears the same name as the city and is just 48 km away

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said: “The Ministry (Russian Ministry of Defense) is not clarifying whether the poisoning could have been caused by out-of-date canned meat, which often contains botulinum toxin.

‘Since the first days of the invasion of Ukraine, there have been massive complaints about overdue rations by the occupying forces.’

The Russian Defense Ministry said it was conducting an additional investigation into an incident in which Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-installed government in the occupied Kherson region, fell ill.

Saldo, a former mayor of the city of Kherson who was appointed head of the region of the same name in early March when Russian troops overran it, fell ill in early August.

Russia says the “special military operation” launched on February 24 is aimed at demilitarizing Ukraine and protecting Russian-speakers in what President Vladimir Putin historically called Russian land.

Ukraine and Western countries see it as an unprovoked war of conquest that aims to erase Ukraine’s national identity.

Yesterday it was reported that Ukrainian aid workers were conducting exercises in the event of a meltdown at the Zaporizhizhia plant. The nuclear power plant is not located in the Ukrainian-controlled city of the same name, but is actually 30 miles along the Dnipro River in Russian-occupied territory.

Kiev says Moscow has turned the nuclear power plant – the largest in Europe – into a military base, stored explosives in and around the reactors and is preparing a “false flag” attack. Ukraine’s nuclear regulator says the Russian commander in charge of the factory has told his troops to be ready to blow it up rather than let Ukraine recapture it.

Russia has occupied the power plant since the early weeks of Putin’s war in Ukraine, after its forces left occupied Crimea and took control of large parts of southern Ukraine.

However, warnings about the plant’s stability have increased in recent weeks as Russia seeks to disconnect the plant from Ukraine’s electricity grid and divert its energy to Crimea – and as a major Ukrainian counter-offensive to recapture the south. .

Guterres is meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Lviv today to discuss the situation surrounding the power plant and the possibility of sending a team of international inspectors to ensure its safety.

Erdogan, who is making his first visit to Ukraine since the start of the war, will also discuss a deal to allow Ukrainian ships carrying vital shipments of grain out of the country to prevent a global famine.