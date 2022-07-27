Russian prisons where Ukrainians are held and beaten by FSB officers are unveiled

Polish intelligence says they have identified camps where thousands of Ukrainian children have been held and adults brutally beaten by invading Russian forces.

Special Services Minister Stanislaw Zaryn said on Wednesday that more than 1.5 million Ukrainians, including “thousands of children,” were detained at various locations in occupied territory where “Ukrainians are sent en masse” and “subject to torture.”

He posted satellite photos and exact coordinates of “locations where Russian torture chambers are used against Ukrainians,” he said: “The Kremlin has organized a network of prisons and filter camps in which it holds detained Ukrainians.”

It comes as Human Rights Watch confirmed it had interviewed dozens of Ukrainians detained by Russian forces, many of whom had injuries and signs of torture.

Buildings once occupied by the Ukrainian government and state organizations have been taken over and repurposed by the Russian secret service and armed forces

This building in Donetsk is believed to be the site of one of several alleged detention and torture camps run by Russian troops in occupied Ukraine

This building, in Novoazovsk, was mentioned as the location of one of the Russian detention centers for Ukrainian citizens

Zaryn continued: “The aggressors are conducting a verification of the detainees, looking for people with combat experience and officials of the Ukrainian government.

‘They also study the attitude of certain people towards Russia.

“Those who do not object to the invaders are generally deported to Russia.

“Some of these people are forcibly conscripted into the Russian army and then sent to the front.

‘People who express doubts are brutally suppressed. They are tortured, they are forced to testify or make statements against Ukraine, or they are taken to court as part of propaganda, showing political trials.

“Russian FSB officers are responsible for the described actions against the civilian population and they are also ‘interrogating’ the detained Ukrainians.

“The involvement of the main Russian secret service in the repression against Ukrainians shows the importance the Kremlin attaches to these actions.”

According to the official, the sites are located in the former headquarters of the Ukrainian Police and the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

Photos show five sites in different parts of southeastern Ukraine controlled by Putin’s forces; Donetsk, Starobesheve, Dokuchayevsk, Manhush and Novoazovsk.

The special forces minister continued: “According to intelligence data, the process of filtering and verifying detained Ukrainians takes from several hours to several days.

‘During that time, interrogations by the FSB take place, the seized objects, including data carriers, are analyzed and even social media activities are carried out.

‘The Russians check whether the detainees have any traces of fights on their bodies, and even what tattoos they have.

“If a person arouses even the slightest hint of suspicion, he becomes the object of repression, which can result in death.

“A terrible fate also awaits those who, after ‘positive verification’, are ordered to fight in the ranks of the aggressor.”

These are the locations of several detention centers set up by the Russian secret service in occupied Ukraine, where Ukrainian children are held and adults are ‘interrogated’

Zaryn clarified the location of the camps in an official statement: “The apparatus of repression targeting Ukrainian society was organized on the basis of a system of prisons in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

“The Russians are using the former headquarters of the local Ukrainian authorities, especially the local police and the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

‘In regions where the Russians have not been able to adapt the buildings taken over by aggression, filtration places are organized in the form of cities and tent camps.

“The Polish services have managed to identify the places used for the described actions against Ukraine.”

Zaryn’s claims that thousands of Ukrainian citizens are being unlawfully detained and tortured by the invaders are consistent with findings released by Human Rights Watch a few days ago.

The organization said it has interviewed dozens of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war detained by Putin’s forces in Ukraine’s occupied southern regions and received detailed reports of the barbaric treatment they have been subjected to.

“Russian forces have turned the occupied territories of southern Ukraine into an abyss of fear and wild lawlessness,” said senior researcher Yulia Gorbunova.

“Torture, inhumane treatment, as well as arbitrary detention and unlawful detention of civilians are among the war crimes we have documented.”

A press release on the organization’s website stated that its members had interviewed 71 people from Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Skadovsk and 10 other towns and villages in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.

They described 42 cases where Russian occupation forces either forcibly disappeared civilians or otherwise arbitrarily detained them, and many cases where they were beaten, tortured and hospitalized with serious injuries.