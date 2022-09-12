Russian politicians call for Putin to resign for ‘harming citizens’ future’ with Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin’s problems are mounting as a group of Russian politicians risked their livelihoods to demand his resignation in the wake of his collapsing invasion of Ukraine.

City councilors from 18 districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino made the statement on Twitter, the third group to do so in a week after similar calls last Wednesday and Thursday.

“We believe that President Vladimir Putin’s actions harm the future of Russia and its citizens,” they wrote on Twitter of Xenia Torstrem, a St. Petersburg municipal deputy.

“We demand the resignation of Vladimir Putin from the office of President of the Russian Federation.”

The question is followed by the signatures of 18 municipal councilors from districts within the three cities.

“The text of the petition is concise and does not disparage anyone. If you are an alderman and want to join, you are very welcome’, says Torstrem.

Vladimir Putin faces unprecedented calls to resign from local councilors over his Ukraine invasion fiasco

Eighteen municipal deputies from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino signed the petition, which read: “We believe President Vladimir Putin’s actions harm the future of Russia and its citizens.” Pictured: A man holding a ‘No occupation of Ukraine’ sign during a protest in Pushkinskaya Square on February 24, 2022 in Moscow

The public question was raised after a catastrophic week by the occupying Russian army in Ukraine, which suffered a stunning turnaround after a lightning-fast Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kharkov region. Pictured: A Ukrainian soldier stands atop an abandoned Russian tank near a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv region

The public question came after a catastrophic week for the occupying Russian army in Ukraine, which suffered a stunning turnaround after a lightning-fast Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kharkov region.

There are credible reports that Russian units simply ignored and fled without fighting the Ukrainian attack, leaving behind more ammunition and tanks than the liberators can recover.

Another St. Petersburg councilor bravely petitioned on Sunday to impeach Putin on treason charges.

Kunin Vasily Evgenievich accused Putin of placing Russia in international isolation, with the country’s economy “failing at an unprecedented pace” and young professionals fleeing their place of birth.

“A totalitarian police regime has been established in the country, all independent media and political repression have been intensified.

“All of the above violates the rights of citizens of the Russian Federation to security, economic development, well-being and freedom of expression. Putin’s course has thrown our country back decades.’

He also mourned the thousands of dead Russian soldiers, of whom the “Russian Federation does not publish data on the losses.”

Local politicians in Russia (pictured) who dared to call on Vladimir Putin to be charged with treason and forced to leave were summoned for police questioning today

The group of councilors in Smolninskoye, a St. Petersburg municipality where Putin (pictured Wednesday) was born, made the extraordinary appeal to the Russian parliament yesterday. Today it was reported that they had been called for questioning by the police

It is the collapse of the military that is perhaps the most grim for Putin, as he has staked so much of his aura on the superiority of the Russian military.

“Morale is low, training is bad, food is terrible, equipment is inadequate, welfare and training are neglected, and commanders are seen as dishonest, indifferent and incompetent,” wrote the independent author and researcher of military history. ChrisO on Twitter in a scathing review.

The Kremlin’s response to such challenges is often bureaucratic, but quietly devastating to those who have the courage to stand up to the dictator.

Councilors in St. Petersburg’s Smolninskoye district, who last week called for the charge of treason and removal of Vladimir Putin from office, were called for police questioning.

They could face fines or even jail time under draconian laws that punish criticisms of the armed forces and Russian authorities.

Like Evgenievich, they had complained that Putin’s war with Ukraine resulted in the death or mutilation of young soldiers, and that Russia caused enormous economic and political damage.

The politicians say they have petitioned Russia’s parliament to find Putin guilty of “high treason” and oust him.

One of those subpoenaed by the police, Nikita Yuferev, 34, said he and six other councilors had been told to appear for questioning.

Councilors complained that Putin’s war in Ukraine has killed thousands of Russian soldiers and damaged the country’s economy

Ukrainian soldiers ride a BTR amphibious armored personnel carrier (APC) driving out of Bakhmut as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday

Another councilor, Dmitry Palyuga, 35, had said Putin’s war “damages the security of Russia and its citizens.”

The anti-war councilors claimed they had a quorum at a special session.

But Grigory Rankov, head of Smolninskoye’s government, claimed today that the group acted illegally by petitioning the state duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The demand to indict Putin was a “provocation” and an “attempt to discredit the council,” he said.

The councilors were present at the police station today, represented by a lawyer.

It was not immediately clear what action would be taken against them.

‘We want to show people that they exist’ [democratic representatives] who disagree with the current course and think that Putin is harming Russia,” Payuga said.

“We want to show people that we’re not afraid to talk about it.”

Among others who called Putin a “traitor” were Radislav Poluykov and Dmitry Baltrukov.