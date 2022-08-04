Russian pilots to stop using BRAKES so much as country faces a shortage of parts due to sanctions 

Russian airline pilots have been told to take it easy on their planes’ brakes to protect them from wear and tear amid a shortage of spare parts due to Western sanctions.

Internal memos from four Russian airlines have given the instructions, as officials fear the existing fleet of Western-made jets will only last about five years before running out.

Russian airlines are desperately seeking alternative plans to manage their aircraft, mostly manufactured by Toulouse-based Airbus and Virginia-based Boeing, before commercial air traffic in Russia actually comes to a halt.

It is estimated that Russian airlines will have to start cannibalizing relatively healthy spare parts jets by the end of the summer.

S7 Airlines has advised their pilots to use the engine in reverse instead of their brakes and to avoid autobrake mode if the runway is long enough, the Aviatorshina Telegram channel reported.

Pilots also need to avoid hard braking to speed up the landing process and make way for other planes.

A vice president of Russia’s aircrew union told the Ridus website that advising pilots to brake gently “doesn’t endanger safety in any way.”

“If the runway is long, you might as well not brake at all: the plane will stop at the end of the runway due to air brakes, reverse engine thrust and other things,” said Oleg Prikhodko.

“It’s about rational use of resources.”

Urals Airlines, Rossiya and Pobeda published similar memos instructing pilots to “pay close attention to a temporary policy of fuel efficiency and conserving the aircraft’s resources.”

Air traffic control should also help pilots by giving them longer slots for landing and taxiing to the runway.

Although Russia’s state-owned Aeroflot did not send similar memos, one of their pilots was quoted by Aviatorshina, a popular aviation media in Russia, as saying they should also spare their brakes.

Yuri Borisov, a deputy prime minister of Russia in charge of civil aviation, acknowledged the problem at a conference earlier this summer.

The advice to Russian airline pilots comes as a new report claims that Russia is losing the economic war with the West and that its economy is in a catastrophic and irreversible decline.

This is the verdict of a Yale authored report that has looked beyond Kremlin-picked economic figures to access private Russian language and other unconventional data sources.

The report looked at high-frequency consumer data, cross-channel controls, releases from Russia’s international trading partners and mining complex shipping data to create an economic analysis that measures the state of Putin’s economy and what the future holds for it.

Imports of critical inputs and technology needed for domestic production have largely dried up, meaning cars produced in Russia come without ABS or airbags.

Imports of critical inputs and technology needed for domestic production have largely dried up, meaning cars manufactured in Russia are shipped without ABS or airbags, and all types of consumer goods are not available to the average Russian.

The withdrawal of Western companies, which accounted for about 40 percent of Russia’s GDP, has reversed nearly three decades of foreign investment, which, combined with a mass exodus of young and educated Russians, has greatly deteriorated Russia’s economic base. .

Moreover, Russia is unable to borrow the capital it needs to restart its crippled economy, as domestic financial markets – the worst performing in the world – have priced in “ongoing, ongoing weakness.”

Every sector of the Russian economy is affected – both imports and exports have fallen and the allies are not helping, and in some cases are actively taking advantage.

Russia’s position as the leading exporter of commodities has irrevocably deteriorated, the report says, as it now deals with countries like China and India from a ‘weak position’ with the loss of its key markets.

And Putin has burned through his once hefty rainy day funds he had set aside – precisely in the event of a confrontation with the West – in an unsustainable attempt to close the cracks.