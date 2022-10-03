Russian nuclear military train seen in ‘possible warning to the West’

Footage of a huge freight train carrying specialized military equipment linked to a nuclear weapons division of the Russian Defense Ministry has been seen en route, raising fears of an escalation of the conflict by Putin’s forces.

A series of BPM-97 armored personnel carriers (APCs) and other military vehicles traveled through central Russia in a clip posted to the Telegram messaging app by pro-Russian broadcaster Rybar on Sunday.

The APCs are believed to have been upgraded with more capable gun turrets, reinforced ambush and mine-resistant armor, and an air-purification system designed to enable the occupants to operate effectively against sustained infantry attacks.

Such advanced military hardware, as rarely deployed on the front lines in Ukraine, reportedly belongs to the 12th Chief Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry.

This specialized department is involved in the storage, maintenance and delivery of weapons to, among others, the Strategic Rocket Forces, a Russian military branch that controls nuclear missiles and is an important part of Putin’s nuclear program.

Military analyst Konrad Musyka claimed the deployment of such units could signal an imminent escalation in the warlike Russian president’s conflict or could be a harbinger of large-scale nuclear exercises.

It comes as NATO warned member states that the state-of-the-art Russian nuclear submarine Belgorod has left its White Sea base, while key Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov said the Russian military must use “low-yield nuclear weapons” to stem the tide. of the war in Ukraine.

Defense analysts argued that the relocation of such military hardware could mean preparations for Russia’s ‘Grom’ nuclear preparedness exercise program (missile launch from Grom 2019 pictured)

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with separatist leaders about the annexation of four Ukrainian regions at the Grand Kremlin Palace on September 30, 2022 in Moscow, Russia, during the signing ceremony

Muzyka said the relocation of nuclear-weapon heavy military equipment does not necessarily mean Russia is preparing to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

But he did suggest it could be a “signal to the West that Moscow is escalating the conflict,” adding that Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) are known to undergo extensive training exercises in the fall.

The RVSN is a branch of the Russian armed forces that is a cornerstone of the country’s nuclear defense and deterrence program, the largest and most advanced in the world.

It consists of dozens of missile regiments that together control thousands of nuclear weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and are responsible for the maintenance and protection of their launch sites.

“We are in a situation where the superiority in resources and conventional weapons is on the side of the West,” said Vasily Kashin, a military and political analyst at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics.

“But Russia’s power is based on its nuclear arsenal.”

Muzyka also argued that the move of such hardware could mean preparation for Russia’s infamous ‘Grom’ (Thunder) nuclear deterrent exercise.

Last performed in October 2019During Grom’s military exercises, divisions from the trifecta of Russia’s land, air and sea nuclear arsenals come together to test their operational response in the event of a nuclear conflict.

According to The Diplomat, tens of thousands of troops participated in nuclear readiness tests alongside more than 200 ICBM launch stations, hundreds of military aircraft and several nuclear warships and submarines.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced last year that the Grom exercises would be held again in 2022, although it is unclear whether the conflict in Ukraine will bring changes to the program.

The Belgorod — a 600-foot Russian nuclear submarine capable of carrying the Poseidon doomsday weapon — has left its base in the White Sea, a NATO warning note said.

Poseidon is an underwater drone that Russia says is capable of triggering 1,600ft nuclear tsunamis designed to drown and irradiate coastal cities

NATO has warned its allies that Belgorod may travel to the Kara Sea to conduct a test with the Poseidon nuclear device

Chechen warlord and Putin friend Ramzan Kadyrov (left, pictured with Putin) said Russia should consider using ‘low-yield nuclear weapons’ to reverse its troops’ fortunes in Ukraine

Concerns over the relocation of 12th Chief Directorate’s military equipment come after NATO warned that a major Russian nuclear submarine has left its base in the White Sea in northern Russia.

The warning note claimed that the K-329 Belgorod submarine, which did not enter active service with the Russian Navy until July 2022, may be headed for the Kara Sea to test the dreaded Poseidon underwater nuclear drone.

Poseidon would be able to travel vast distances underwater before detonating with enough force to trigger a nuclear tsunami designed to drown and irradiate coastal cities.

The Kara Sea is located off the eastern coast of Novaya Zemlya – a large Russian-controlled island in the Arctic Circle that has long been used as a nuclear weapons testing facility.

It was the site of the largest nuclear explosion ever recorded in 1961, when the USSR detonated the Tsar Bomba – a nuclear device ten times more powerful than all munitions detonated in World War II, which was downgraded because of its original design. was deemed too dangerous to test.

Meanwhile, Chechen warlord and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Telegram this weekend that Russia must declare martial law in border towns near Ukraine and deploy low-yield nuclear weapons to undo recent military failures.

‘I don’t know what the Ministry of Defense reports to the Commander in Chief [Putin]but in my personal opinion we need to take more drastic measures,” he said.

Kadyrov complained that Putin’s commanders had failed to drive out the alleged “Satanists and fascists” from Ukraine, and he was hesitant to detonate nuclear weapons on Ukrainian soil.