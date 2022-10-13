Russian MP and ex-gas industry executive becomes latest energy official to die since Ukraine war

A Russian member of parliament has become the latest high-profile energy executive to die since Vladimir Putin launched his brutal war in Ukraine.

Nikolay Petrunin, 47, dubbed the ‘Gas prodigy’, reportedly died of complications from Covid after being in a coma for a month, although this has not been confirmed.

There has been a spate of mysterious deaths linked to Gazprom and energy authorities in recent months, with business executives falling out of windows, drowning in swimming pools and carrying out gruesome murder-suicides.

But critics fear Putin’s shadowy FSB could be behind the killings, with the Russian tyrant regularly accused of ordering the deaths of dissidents, which he has denied.

Petrunin, a multi-millionaire father of three, was a former gas industry executive who became deputy chairman of the Russian parliament’s powerful energy committee, and was seen as a Putin loyalist and ‘political prodigy’.

Russian MP Nikolay Petrunin (pictured) has become the latest high-profile energy executive to die since Vladimir Putin launched his brutal war in Ukraine

His businesses built gas pipelines for major Russian energy operators, and he had links to Kremlin gas rival Gazprom – now starving the West of Russian supplies during the war – and Rosneft.

He declared an annual salary of up to £1.75m and had been a member of parliament in the Tula region since 2016 and was married to Albina Petrunina, a former policewoman with the rank of major.

She later became a co-owner of the MetaTrendCity company together with the influential Gazprom manager Vladimir Vasiliev.

In addition to gas – as head of PromGazService – he previously had businesses linked to beer and tourism.

His death was confirmed by his aides and comes after a number of other Gazprom-linked executives met suspicious ends.

This week it emerged that a senior judge, Sergey Maslov, 42, was killed at or near the epicenter of the explosion on the Crimean bridge.

Sergey Maslov, 42, an ‘inflammable’ Russian judge who oversaw cases involving the country’s elite, was reportedly killed in the Crimean Bridge blast

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died after falling from a window at the Central Clinical Hospital, Moscow, on September 1 (pictured with Vladimir Putin in 2019)

He had overseen cases involving energy giant Gazprom and the Moscow City Council at the Moscow Arbitration Court.

A legal source said he was ‘exceptionally independent and incorruptible’ who took positions on ‘sensitive cases’ involving business disputes.

On September 1, 67-year-old oil tycoon Ravil Maganov fell to his death from the sixth floor window of a Moscow hospital.

A report said the chairman of Lukoil – Russia’s second largest oil company – was ‘beaten’ before being ‘thrown out of a window’, but this was not officially confirmed.

His company had expressed opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Curiously, Putin arrived at the elite Central Clinical Hospital very shortly after Maganov’s body was found to pay his last respects to the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, who had died in the same hospital.

Yuri Voronov, 61, was found dead in August

Two more deaths of Gazprom-affiliated executives, Alexander Tyulakov (left) and Leonid Shulman (right) were reported at elite homes near St. Petersburg, which raises suspicions that the deaths may well have been murders

In July, Yuri Voronov, 61, head of a transport and logistics company for a Gazprom affiliate, was found dead in his swimming pool, with a top criminologist friend warning of wrongdoing.

Two more deaths of Gazprom-linked executives were reported in elite homes near St. Petersburg on suspicion that the apparent suicide may have been murder.

Alexander Tyulakov, 61, a senior Gazprom finance and security official at the deputy general director level, was discovered dead by his lover the day after the war started in Ukraine in February.

His neck was in a noose in his £500,000 home.

However, reports say he had been severely beaten shortly before he ‘took his own life’, leading to speculation that he was under intense pressure.

In the same elite Leninsky gated housing development in the Leningrad region three weeks earlier, Leonid Shulman, 60, the head of transport at Gazprom Invest, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood on his bathroom floor.

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43 former chief executive of the energy giant Lukoil, died in May

Former Kremlin official and Gazprombank vice president Vladislav Avayev, 51, appeared to have taken his own life after killing his wife and one of his daughters in April

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43, also linked to pro-Kremlin energy giant Lukoil, where he was a top executive, was found dead in May after ‘taking advice from shamans’.

One theory is that Subbotin – who also owned a shipping company – was poisoned by toad venom, which triggered a heart attack.

In April, wealthy Vladislav Avayev, 51, a former Kremlin official, appeared to have taken his own life after killing his wife Yelena, 47, and daughter, 13.

He had high-level connections with leading Russian financial institution Gazprombank.

Friends have disputed reports he was jealous after his wife admitted she was pregnant by their driver.

There are allegations that he had access to the financial secrets of the Kremlin elite.

Several days later, multi-millionaire Sergey Protosenya, 55, was found hanged in his luxury Spanish villa after apparently killing his wife Natalia, 53, and their teenage daughter, Maria, with an axe.

Sergey Protosenya, 55, was found hanged in his luxury Spanish villa after killing his wife Natalia, 53, and their teenage daughter, Maria, with an ax

Ukrainian-born multi-millionaire Yevgeny Palant, 47, and his wife Olga Palant, 50, were found stabbed to death in their family home in the Moscow region last week

Ivan Pechorin, 39, ‘fell overboard’ to his death from a boat sailing off the country’s Pacific coast

He was previously vice chairman of Novatek, a company also closely linked to the Kremlin.

There have also been questions about the death of Putin’s point man to develop Russia’s vast Arctic resources, who ‘fell overboard’ to his death from a boat sailing off the country’s Pacific coast.

Ivan Pechorin, 39, had recently attended a major conference organized by Kremlin warmakers in Vladivostok.

The high-flyer was the CEO of Putin’s Far East and Arctic Development Corporation.

And in another case, a mobile phone multimillionaire and his wife were found stabbed to death in another case that has raised questions.

Naked Yevgeny Palant, 47, and his wife Olga, 50, both Ukrainian-born, were found with multiple stab wounds by their daughter Polina, 20.

Immediate media briefings claimed the woman took her own life in a jealous rage after Palant said he left her.

However, this was strongly disputed by the couple’s best friend.