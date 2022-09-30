Russian missiles hit ‘humanitarian convoy’ in Zaporizhzhia, killing civilians

Russian missiles today destroyed a humanitarian convoy in southern Ukraine, leaving at least 23 civilians dead.

Rockets hit a line of cars driving out of the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia into nearby Russian-held territory in the early hours of Friday.

Oleksandr Starukh, Zaporizhzhia’s regional governor, said at least 28 people had also been wounded in the attack and that all the victims were civilians.

The attack came hours before a speech by Vladimir Putin in which he will announce that the Zaporizhzhia region – along with Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson – will be annexed to Russia under the guise of protecting them.

Russian missiles have hit a civilian convoy heading out of the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia into nearby Russian-held territory, killing at least 23 people

Pictures from Zaporizhzhia showed a road littered with blown-up cars and at least two bodies lying on the ground as survivors picked their way through the rubble.

A witness reported seeing about 12 bodies, four of them in cars, and said a missile had left a crater in the ground near two rows of vehicles at a car market.

The impact had thrown chunks of dirt into the air and sprayed the vehicles with shrapnel. The windows of the vehicles – mostly cars and three vans – were blown out.

The vehicles were packed with belongings, blankets and suitcases.

In one of them, the body of a man was leaning from the driver’s seat into the passenger’s seat, his left hand still gripping the steering wheel.

Oleksandr Starukh, governor of Zaporizhzhia, wrote on Telegram: ‘The enemy launched a rocket attack on a civilian humanitarian convoy heading out of the regional center.

‘People were queuing up to go to the temporarily occupied area, to pick up their relatives, to remove aid.

‘Rescuers, medics and all relevant services are currently working at the scene.’

Sheets of plastic were draped over the bodies of a woman and a young man in a green car in the next car ahead. A dead cat lay next to the young man in the back seat.

Two bodies lay in a white minivan in front of that car, its windows blown out and its sides riddled with shrapnel.

The vehicles were carrying humanitarian aid into Russian-occupied territory when they were hit by several missiles early Friday

A woman who gave her name as Nataliya said she and her husband had been visiting their children in Zaporizhzhia.

‘We were on our way back to my mother, who is 90 years old. We have been spared. It’s a miracle, she said, standing with her husband next to their car.

Russia denied responsibility for the attack and instead blamed Ukraine.

It came ahead of a major speech Putin will give in the Kremlin today, in which he officially announced his intention to annex occupied regions of Ukraine to Russia.

Russian-backed proxy governments in four regions of Ukraine that Russian troops at least partially occupy – Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – have spent recent days holding referendums on the issue.

Conducted under arms, they claim the ballots cast an overwhelming majority to join the ‘motherland’.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the vote as a sham and say they will never recognize the results, but the move nonetheless marks a turning point in the war.

Starting today, Putin will be able to spin the lie – at least to his own people – that Ukrainian efforts to liberate these regions are in fact attacks on Russia.

Assuming the public buys into the lie, it would allow him to escalate the war in response—potentially up to and including the use of nuclear weapons.

Putin himself threatened to use nuclear weapons in a speech last week, and his allies – including Dmitry Medvedev, head of the Security Council – have repeated the threat several times since then.