Russian missile launched from its own border city MISFIRES and slams into the ground

A Russian missile launched from the border town of Belgorod last night failed and fell instead on its own territory.

The attack is said to have hit Kharkov, but fell near residential buildings in the city where Kremlin weapons are stored for attacks on Ukraine.

Footage shared online shows the Iskander rocket ripping through the sky before beginning its rapid descent to Earth and exploding into a fireball.

Earlier this week, panicked Russians were seen fleeing desperately from Belgorod after Ukraine unleashed a series of nighttime missiles.

The Kremlin’s latest blunder shows that the residents could have escaped their own missiles.

Images taken Monday evening from the city’s train station show citizens trying to cram into the night train.

The frenzied stampede came after videos were shared on Telegram of Ukrainian missiles flying over the city before being interrupted by defense systems.

The rockets exploded into bright white lights, illuminating the night sky over residential buildings.

Belgorod is considered vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks due to its proximity to the border and the stockpile of Russian weapons, with the Kremlin regularly launching attacks from the region.

Elsewhere today, Ukraine has repulsed Russian attacks toward Bakhmut and Avdiivka, towns north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, the armed forces general staff said.

Pro-Russian forces have concentrated on Bakhmut in their drive to expand control over the Donbas region, Ukraine’s industrial heartland to the east, the general staff added on Wednesday.

Russia has denied reports of Ukrainian progress and said its troops had dislodged Ukrainian troops.

Separatists said today that 13 aid workers were killed and nine injured after coming under Ukrainian artillery fire in the Russian-controlled part of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

“On Sept. 1, about 4 a.m., a group of DPR emergency services performing their duties in the village of Rubtsi … came under artillery fire from Ukrainian armed formations,” Republic (DPR) said on Telegram.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

A man leaves his damaged apartment building after a rocket attack in Kramatorsk yesterday

An interior view of a damaged building after shelling in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine

It comes as Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying out attacks today near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, just as a team of UN inspectors was on their way to visit it, despite the fighting.

A group of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, led by its director Rafael Grossi, headed for the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Russia, despite heavy shelling that led to an emergency system shutting down one of the reactors.

“There has been increased military activity, including this morning until recently,” Grossi said, adding that after being briefed by the Ukrainian military, he decided to move despite the inherent risks.

“But weighing the pros and cons and now that we’ve come this far, we’re not stopping.”

He noted that the risks are “very, very high” in the so-called gray zone between Ukrainian and Russian positions, but “we believe we have the minimum conditions to move.”

Zaporizhzhya, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, is occupied by Russian troops but has been run by Ukrainian engineers since the early days of the six-month-old war.

A local resident pushes his bicycle as smoke rises over the site of an explosion after a rocket attack in Bakhmut, Donetsk region

Ukraine claims that Russia uses the factory as a shield, stores weapons there and launches attacks from the area, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of reckless firing in the area, raising the threat of a nuclear disaster that could affect the entire continent.

Fighting at the beginning of March caused a brief fire in the training complex and in recent days the plant has been temporarily taken offline due to damage, increasing fears of a radiation leak or reactor failure. Officials have started handing out anti-radiation iodine tablets to local residents.

“We have a very important mission to accomplish,” Grossi said, adding that “we will immediately begin an assessment of the security and safety situation at the plant.”

“I will consider the possibility of establishing a continued IAEA presence at the plant, which we believe is indispensable to stabilize the situation and to receive regular, reliable, impartial and neutral updates on what is happening there. is,” he said. .

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces unleashed artillery fire in the area and then sent a group of up to 60 scouts to try to seize control of the nuclear power plant.

Municipal officials close the windows of a damaged apartment building shattered by a rocket attack in Kharkiv

A woman using a mobile phone takes photos of buildings damaged by shelling in a residential area in the city of Irpin

It said Ukrainian troops arrived in boats and landed three kilometers northeast of the plant on the left bank of the Dnieper River and tried to seize it. The ministry said Russian forces were “taking steps to destroy the enemy” by attacking warplanes.

“The provocation by the Kiev regime is intended to derail the arrival of the IAEA group at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian-installed administration of the city of Enerhodar, just outside the factory, said at least three local residents were killed and one injured in the Ukrainian shelling.

Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of shelling Enerhodar and the nuclear plant’s territory in a false flag attack designed to derail the arrival of the IAEA team.

“We demand that Russia stop provocation and allow the IAEA unimpeded access to the Ukrainian nuclear facility,” Zaporizhzhya Governor Oleksandr Starukh said.

Neither side’s version of events could be independently verified immediately.

Ukraine’s Enerhoatom company that oversees the country’s nuclear power plants said mortar shelling by Russian forces led to the shutdown of one of its reactors by its emergency protection system.

It added that the shelling also damaged a backup power line used for internal needs, and one of the plant’s reactors that was down had switched to diesel generators.