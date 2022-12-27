Russian military elites die ‘suddenly’

Istanbul: A former Russian army chief with long-standing ties to Ukraine has died “suddenly” at the age of 69, reports the tank factory where he worked.

No further explanation was given by the machine-building company Uralvagonzavod, the world’s largest tank manufacturer, where Alexei Maslov was an international sales representative. The factory is located in Nizhny Tagil, 1600 km east of Moscow.

Alexey Maslov Credit:NEXT ONE

Maslov, who served as commander-in-chief of Russia’s ground forces from 2004 to 2008, died on Christmas Day at a military hospital in Moscow, the company said.

Uralvagonzavod called him a “distinguished commander who made a valiant journey from platoon commander to commander-in-chief of the ground forces”.