Russian military elites die ‘suddenly’

Istanbul: A former Russian army chief with long-standing ties to Ukraine has died “suddenly” at the age of 69, reports the tank factory where he worked.
No further explanation was given by the machine-building company Uralvagonzavod, the world’s largest tank manufacturer, where Alexei Maslov was an international sales representative. The factory is located in Nizhny Tagil, 1600 km east of Moscow.
Maslov, who served as commander-in-chief of Russia’s ground forces from 2004 to 2008, died on Christmas Day at a military hospital in Moscow, the company said.
Uralvagonzavod called him a “distinguished commander who made a valiant journey from platoon commander to commander-in-chief of the ground forces”.
Maslov came from a Russian region bordering Ukraine and had close ties there. His military career began in Soviet Ukraine, where he studied at a top college for military commanders in Kharkiv. He was later stationed in the Carpathians on the border with Romania.
After commanding Russia’s founding forces for four years, Maslov was appointed deputy to Dmitry Rogozin, Russia’s then envoy to NATO in Brussels.
Rogozin, a staunch supporter of the invasion of Ukraine, was wounded in a Ukrainian artillery strike last week.
On Tuesday, he described the general as an “experienced officer, a demanding commander and a good person”.