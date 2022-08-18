Russian MiG-31 fighter jets with nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles sent to Europe

Russia has deployed three new fighters, armed with nuclear missiles, in its European enclave as a new threat to NATO.

The MiG-31 jets landed on Thursday at the Chkalovsk air base in Kaliningrad – which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania -, the Moscow Defense Ministry said.

The jets are specially modified MiG-31K variants, meaning they can carry Kinzhal or ‘Dagger’ hypersonic missiles, which can be armed with warheads and fly at 12 times the speed of sound which Putin says make them ‘unstoppable’ .

It comes amid a tense standoff between NATO and Russia over Ukraine, with Putin’s propagandists accusing the alliance of waging a “de facto” war against Moscow.

Vladimir Solovyov, one of the Kremlin’s most outspoken mouthpieces, has repeated the allegation many times on his nightly news show as he threatened to bomb European capitals like Paris, Berlin and Moscow with nuclear weapons.

Kinzhals can be armed with a 500 kiloton warhead – nearly 40 times the size of the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima.

Russia claims the missiles have a range of 1,200 miles, putting almost all European NATO member states within easy reach of the base in Kaliningrad.

And the Kremlin said the new fighters will be on standby 24 hours a day, which usually means they can be launched at short notice, sometimes as little as 15 minutes.

The jets are part of “additional measures of strategic deterrence,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement released along with footage of the jets landing.

Kaliningrad’s location has made it a pioneer in Moscow’s efforts to counter NATO’s hostile policies.

The Kremlin has methodically reinforced and armed its forces there with state-of-the-art weapons, including precision-guided Iskander missiles and a range of air defense systems.

At the same time as the jets were being moved to Kaliningrad, Finland said two of the same fighters were violating airspace at Porvoo, a town 24 miles east of the capital Helsinki.

It is not clear whether the fighter jets that Russia sent to Kaliningrad and the planes that strayed off the Finnish coast are one and the same.

Finland said the Russian jets flew about half a mile into the airspace from the Gulf of Finland and that planes were sent out to identify them.

The country has come under pressure from the Kremlin to apply to join NATO in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Sweden has also signed up.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Russia said it could shut down Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after it came under shelling on the front lines in Ukraine, a move Kiev said would increase the risk of a nuclear catastrophe there.

Moscow also rejected international calls for a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which it seized early in the war and is still operated by Ukrainian engineers under Russian occupation.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, who discussed the situation at the factory with a visit to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv, called on the United Nations to ensure that the factory was demilitarized and protected.

“This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor could have global catastrophic consequences for the entire world,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app, accusing Russia of “nuclear blackmail” at the plant.

The power station is located on the Russian-controlled southern bank of a huge reservoir; Ukrainian troops hold the north bank. There have been several shelling of the factory in recent days, with both sides blaming each other.

Ukraine also accuses Russia of using the factory as a shield for its troops to launch attacks across the reservoir on Ukrainian-occupied cities, which Moscow denies.

Foreign countries and the United Nations have called on Moscow to admit international inspectors. Reuters cannot independently confirm the military situation there or responsibility for the shelling of the factory.

A spokesman for Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that calls for a demilitarized zone around the factory are “unacceptable”. The Defense Ministry said Moscow could close the factory if it is attacked again.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of planning to shut down the plant in order to cut it off from Ukraine’s electricity grid and switch to Russia’s, effectively stealing production.

Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom said closing the plant would increase the risk of “a radiation disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant”.

Disconnecting the complex’s generators from Ukraine’s power system would prevent them from being used to keep nuclear fuel cool in the event of a power outage at the plant, it said.