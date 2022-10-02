Russian media shows footage of mushroom clouds ‘in anticipation of nuclear conflict’ [VIDEO]

Russian media have shown a harrowing sequence of mushroom clouds ‘in anticipation of nuclear conflict’ amid calls for Putin to ‘take drastic measures’ to win in Ukraine.

Creepy footage aired by NTV highlighted nuclear explosions and the ‘Armageddon’ aftermath.

The Slavic channel is owned by the media wing of Gazprom, the Kremlin-friendly energy giant that is now starving the West of Russian gas for the coming winter.

The sequence was titled: ‘In anticipation of nuclear conflict – how weapons of mass destruction have become part of the geopolitical game.’

It comes as a top Putin lieutenant Ramzan Kadyrov – the leader of Chechnya and a war fanatic – urged Putin to consider ‘declaring martial law in the border areas and using low-yield nuclear weapons’ to overcome his latest military humiliations in Ukraine.

“I don’t know what the Ministry of Defense reports to the Commander-in-Chief [Putin]but in my personal opinion we need to take more drastic measures,’ he said.

Lieutenant Kadyrov complained that Putin’s commanders had failed to kill Ukraine’s suspected ‘Satanists and Fascists’.

The TV sequence blamed the West for too much talk of nuclear war when it is Putin’s acolytes and propagandists – plus the Kremlin leader himself – who constantly float the threat of nuclear apocalypse.

The message seemed to be that the West should give in to Putin’s demands on Ukraine and the threat of nuclear war would recede.

“We are in a situation where superiority in terms of resources and conventional weapons is on the side of the West,” said Vasily Kashin, a military and political analyst at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

‘Russia’s power is based on its nuclear arsenal.’

Despite this, Putin was today augmenting his conventional forces with a new wave of military equipment being moved from thousands of kilometers away in Siberia.

A video showed weapons heading west from Krasnoyarsk, about 3,000 miles from the war zone.

Meanwhile, Russia’s ‘surrender’ to strategic Lyman has caused deep anxiety among Putin’s propagandists.

They target Putin’s military top brass and demand the support of the top command.

Reservist military commander and normally loyalist MP Andrey Gurulev lashed out: ‘I cannot explain this surrender in military terms.

“It is probably a milestone not only militarily but also politically, especially now…

‘The problem is a system of lies, reports of a good situation [when the reality is bad].

“This advice comes from the top down.”

A member of the Russian parliament’s defense committee claimed that the Russian forces were heroes led by self-serving donkeys.

He stormed on state television: ‘Didn’t we know the number of forces advancing on Lyman?

‘If not, where was the intelligence?

‘144. division functioned perfectly on the ground, as did Army aviation.

‘The artillery did not stop working at all.

‘The whole problem is not on the ground, but in [army general staff] where they still don’t understand, and fail to own the situation.’