A Russian sausage magnate who briefly criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has died after falling from the third-floor window of a luxury hotel in India.
Pavel Antov was a member of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party and a multimillionaire who founded one of the largest sausage makers in the country. He was reportedly traveling to celebrate his upcoming 66th birthday when he was found lying in a pool of blood outside Hotel Sai International in Rayagada, southern Odisha state.
An unnamed police official told Indian news channel NDTV that they suspected he had committed suicide after becoming depressed over the death of his friend, who was found dead in the same hotel.
Vladimir Bidenov was found unconscious in his hotel room on Thursday, surrounded by empty wine bottles.
Antov was the founder of Vladimir Standard, a major meat producer, and had an annual income of just under £130 million ($232 million).
In July, he posted a story on his WhatsApp messaging app, criticizing the Russian missile attacks on Kiev as “terrorism”. He was referring to reports of a girl pulled from the rubble after her home was shot at.
Soon after, Antov apologized for the message, saying it was posted by someone else. He said he was “a supporter of the president and patriot of my country” and “shared the objectives” of the Kremlin invasion.
Alexei Idamkin, Russia’s consul general in Calcutta, told the Tass news agency that no foul play was involved in the lawmaker’s death.