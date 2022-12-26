A Russian sausage magnate who briefly criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has died after falling from the third-floor window of a luxury hotel in India.

Pavel Antov was a member of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party and a multimillionaire who founded one of the largest sausage makers in the country. He was reportedly traveling to celebrate his upcoming 66th birthday when he was found lying in a pool of blood outside Hotel Sai International in Rayagada, southern Odisha state.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Belarus this month. Credit:AP

An unnamed police official told Indian news channel NDTV that they suspected he had committed suicide after becoming depressed over the death of his friend, who was found dead in the same hotel.

Vladimir Bidenov was found unconscious in his hotel room on Thursday, surrounded by empty wine bottles.