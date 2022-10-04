Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) – The bodies of Russian soldiers lay in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday after their comrades’ retreat that marked the final defeat for Moscow, even as Russia’s upper house of parliament was poised to make a stamp. the annexation of Ukrainian regions on Tuesday.

Russian troops withdrew from Lyman this weekend to avoid being surrounded by Ukrainian forces. The city’s liberation gave Ukraine an important vantage point from which to push its offensive deeper into Russian-occupied areas.

The Ukrainian army collected the bodies of their comrades after fierce fighting for control of Lyman, a major logistics and transportation hub, but did not immediately remove those belonging to the Russians.

“We are fighting for our country, for our children, so that our people can live better, but all this comes at a very high cost,” said a Ukrainian soldier with the nom de guerre Rud.

Lyman residents emerged from the cellars where they had been hiding during the battle for control of the city and set up bonfires for cooking. The city has had no water, electricity or gas since May.

An 85-year-old, who identified herself by her name and patronymic, Valentyna Kuzmichna, recalled a recent explosion nearby.

“I was standing in the hall, about 5 meters away, when it boomed,” she said. “God forbid, now I can’t hear well.”

Russian forces launched more rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday as Ukrainian forces mounted their counter-offensive in the east and south.

Several missiles hit Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, damaging infrastructure and causing power outages. Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said one person was killed and at least two others, including a 9-year-old girl, were injured.

In the south, four civilians were injured when Russian missiles hit the town of Nikopol.

After Ukrainian forces regained control of Lyman in the Donetsk region, they pushed further east and may have gone as far as the border of the neighboring Luhansk region as they advanced toward Kreminna, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War in his latest report. analysis of the combat situation.

On Monday, Ukrainian troops also made significant gains in the south, raising flags over the villages of Arkhanhelske, Myroliubivka, Khreshchenivka, Mykhalivka and Novovorontsovka.

Ukraine’s successes in the east and south came even as Russia moved to absorb four Ukrainian regions during the fighting there.

The upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, voted on Tuesday to ratify the treaties to make the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia part of Russia.

The lower house had swiftly approved the accession treaties after last week’s Kremlin-orchestrated annexation referendums, which Ukraine and its Western allies denounced as illegal and fraudulent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign the annexation treaties soon.

Russia’s steps to absorb the Ukrainian regions have been made so quickly that even the exact boundaries of the areas being absorbed were unclear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Donetsk and Luhansk are joining Russia with the same administrative borders that existed before a conflict erupted there in 2014 between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. He said the borders of Zaporizhia and Kherson are still undecided.

But a high-ranking Russian legislator offered a different opinion. Pavel Krasheninnikov said Zaporizhzhya will be absorbed within its “administrative borders”, meaning Moscow plans to absorb parts of the region still under Kiev’s control. He said a similar logic will apply to Kherson, but that Russia will include two districts of the neighboring Mykolaiv region that are now occupied by Russia.

Schreck reported from Kiev.

