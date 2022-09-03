Russian influencer mocked for new Chanel bag after high-profile scissor stunt over Russian sanctions

A top Russian influencer has been mocked for getting a new Chanel bag after participating in a high-profile socialite stunt to cut her last one in protest of Western sanctions over Vladimir Putin’s war.

In April, Monaco-based model Victoria Bonya, 42, who has 9 million followers, led the anti-Chanel campaign by wealthy female Kremlin supporters.

At the time, she said in English, “I have to say that if Chanel House doesn’t respect its customers, [why] should we respect Chanel? Bye.’

She was seen throwing the bag away in her plush home.

The Putin-loving businesswoman who chooses to live in the West had “never seen a brand act so disrespectful to their customers.”

But now she is being accused of ‘hypocrisy’ after posting photos showing her carrying a Chanel bag in a car while staying in Dubai.

Russian social media is flooded with critical comments about her destroyed bag: ‘It was brought back to life.’

Another said: ‘So pathetic. Awful.’

Another comment read, “She must have bought a new bag right away.”

Most Russians can’t buy Chanel now because the brand is closed in Moscow and other cities, and even on foreign trips they are not allowed to sell them to Putin’s citizens.

“Bonya, where do you buy Chanel bags?” She was asked.

Another said, ‘Is Chanel back?’

She was charged with ‘double standards’ and ‘hypocrisy’.

A report in Antiglyanets asked, “Did she glue it together?”

Former Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak – Russia’s leading female opposition politician – joked, “How to make a Chanel purse.”

In April, Bonya was one of a number of wealthy Russian women who went ballistic because they were barred from new purchases by their favorite brand.

They express no concern for the thousands of dead and wounded Ukrainians – or Russian troops – in the war that led to the sanctions, only for their own fashion traumas caused by Putin’s invasion.

The French luxury seller not only withdrew from Russia, but also banned sales to Vladimir Putin’s wealthy compatriots when they fly on shopping trips around the world.

They claimed the action smacked of “Russophobia” by forbidding them to buy Chanel.

Marina Ermoshkina, 28, competed in Ms Bonya’s stunt in April, saying: ‘No item or brand is worthy of my love for my motherland’

DJ Katya Guseva, 39, also cut open her Chanel bag and said, ‘Bye-bye, Chanel’

Yana Rudkovskaya, 47, is based in Moscow as a music show producer – and has spent over £1million on the brand

TV host, PR agent and actress Marina Ermoshkina, 28, expressed outrage to her 299,999 followers that Russian women in foreign Chanel stores are being asked to sign a pledge that they will not wear or display the brand in Russia.

“No item or brand is worthy of my love for my motherland and my self-respect,” she said, cutting her accessory bag with industrial scissors.

DJ Katya Guseva, 39, with 587,000 followers, said: ‘I say ‘no’ to Chanel.

‘I am against Russophobia and against segregation by nationality.

“To show you I’m serious, I’m just going to cut this bag into pieces.

‘I don’t need it anymore. Goodbye, Chanel.’

Influencer Yana Rudkovskaya, 47, a Moscow-based music show producer, wife of Olympic figure skating champion Alexander Plyushenko, was shocked but didn’t blame Putin for losing her favorite brand.

She had spent more than a million euros at Chanel over the years, so found the ban “somewhat humiliating.”

Moscow Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Chanel of participating in “the Russophobic campaign to ‘cancel Russia’.”

She stressed that “during World War II, Coco Chanel herself was a collaborator and agent of the Third Reich.”

Russia was campaigning against fascism in Ukraine, she claimed.

At the time, Chanel’s French headquarters said it had been forced to take action because of EU and Swiss sanctions on luxury items.

The latest sanctions restrictions from the European Union and Switzerland prohibit “the sale, directly or indirectly, of luxury items to any natural, legal or entity in the Russian Federation or for use in the Russian Federation,” a statement said.

So customers were asked to “confirm that the products they purchase will not be used in Russia.”

The company said: “We understand that these measures, designed to meet the requirements of the law, may cause certain inconveniences for some customers.

“We are currently working to improve the procedure and apologize for any misunderstandings and inconveniences.”