Russian hypersonic missile expert is detained on suspicion of handing secrets to foreign nations

A leading Russian expert on hypersonic missiles has been arrested on suspicion of high treason.

Professor Alexander Shiplyuk, 55, was snatched up by the FSB counterintelligence agency in Novosibirsk, Siberia, where he heads the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics.

The respected academic is the latest to be held in a spate of arrests of leading researchers on suspicion of handing over secrets to foreign powers.

Like the others, he was flown to the infamous Lefortovo Prison in Moscow for interrogation.

When announcing his arrest, the state news agency TASS called him an “acclaimed Russian scientist.”

Professor Alexander Shiplyuk, 55, pictured, was snatched up by the FSB counterintelligence agency in Novosibirsk, Siberia, where he heads the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics. The respected academic is the latest to be held in a spate of arrests of leading researchers on suspicion of handing over secrets to foreign powers

In June, the institute’s lead researcher, Professor Anatoly Maslov, 75, was detained in the photo, a pioneer of hypersonic technologies.

Three days later, Professor Dmitry Kolker, 54, of the Institute of Laser Physics in Novosibirsk, was also detained despite having stage four cancer. He was also held on suspicion of treason and died in custody on July 2.

In June, the institute’s principal investigator, Professor Anatoly Maslov, 75, a pioneer of hypersonic technologies, was detained.

Scientific director Vasily Fomin told TASS today: ‘Research activities were held in the institute.

“They have ties to our director, Alexander Shiplyuk, who has been arrested.

“He faces the same charges as Maslov – high treason.”

Three days later, Professor Dmitry Kolker, 54, of the Institute of Laser Physics in Novosibirsk was also detained despite having fourth-stage cancer.

A Western diplomatic source has said of the arrests that Putin’s government sees “traitors” everywhere. Pictured: Alexander Shiplyuk, the last to be held for treason

He was also held on suspicion of treason and died in custody on July 2.

A Western diplomatic source said: “Putin’s government sees traitors everywhere as a sign of growing paranoia. It’s like a witch hunt.’

Convicts face up to 20 years in prison.

The arrests come during the damaging war with Ukraine.

If convicted, Alexander Shiplyuk, pictured, faces up to 20 years in prison. Shiplyuk’s Institute specializes in fast aero gas dynamics

Putin has maintained that Russia’s hypersonic technology is superior to any other in the world.

The Maslov and Kolker cases were linked to espionage by China, believed to be a Russian ally.

Shiplyuk’s Institute specializes in fast aerogas dynamics and experimental research of gas flows.

Key areas of his research interest include experimental aero-thermal dynamics of straight-jet hypersonic aircraft.