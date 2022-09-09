Russian general ‘likely’ captured in Ukraine, according to local media

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ukraine may have imprisoned a Russian general in what would be Moscow’s most senior officer to be captured since World War II.

Video published on Wednesday revealed a group of Russian POWs held by Ukraine during a surprise counter-attack near the city of Kharkov, including a man in the uniform of a middle-class lieutenant colonel.

But Ukrainian media are now claiming the man is “probably” Andrei Sychevoi, who is actually a high-ranking lieutenant general and commander of Russia’s Group of Forces West.

Ukrainian media claim that a Russian officer filmed earlier this week (left) is in fact Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi (right)

The Kyiv Post was one of the Ukrainian outlets to report the news, claiming that General Sychevoi was dressed in a lower-ranking uniform in a hasty attempt to hide his identity before being captured.

The newspaper, which has been a reliable source of information throughout the war, reports Sychevoi’s capture as “probable, but unconfirmed.”

However, some have noted discrepancies between the man in the video and Sychevoi – casting doubt on the capture.

Julian Röpcke, a respected writer for the German newspaper Bild, tweeted a few such images along with the caption: “You may not agree, but to me they are two different people.”

If confirmed, the news would make Sychevoi the most senior Russian officer to be imprisoned since World War II and another humiliating blow to Putin’s army.

The Nazis captured dozens of Russian generals in fighting between 1941 and 1945, most of whom died horrific deaths in torture chambers or concentration camps.

If Lieutenant General Sychevoi’s capture is confirmed, it would make him the most senior Russian officer to be captured since World War II

Ukraine claims to have killed at least 12 Russian generals, most of whom were allegedly killed as a result of artillery or missile attacks on command posts.

But if the reports are confirmed, this would be the first time the Kiev men have captured one alive.

So far, neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military has spoken out to confirm or deny the capture of Sychevoi.

The reports emerged during a lightning-fast counterattack launched by Ukraine east of Kharkov on Wednesday.

The Russians took the full surprise and Kiev commanders stormed through poorly defended front lines after thousands of troops moved south to help defend Kherson – where another Ukrainian attack is underway.

Troops advanced more than 20 kilometers in one day as Putin’s forces fled and liberated the town of Balakliya, which had previously housed an important Russian base.

Experts and observers speculate that their target is likely the city of Kup’yans’k, which spans the Oksil River and contains a major railway junction through which nearly all Russian supplies pass to Donbas.

If Ukraine can pull it off, it will leave the city of Izyum – staging point for the attack on Donbas – cut off, with troops at risk of being surrounded.

More generally, troops in the wider region will be seriously short of supplies – especially artillery ammunition – they need to support their attacks.

That means Russia’s entire Donbas offensive could grind to a halt and open the door for further Ukrainian counter-attacks.

Russia has been heavily attacked in Kharkiv after Ukraine launched a surprise counter-attack and smashed through their thinly defended frontline