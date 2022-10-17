Russian draft-dodger is caught by police so he can be taken to fight in Ukraine

<!–

This is when a man desperately trying to avoid being drafted into Russia’s bloody war in Ukraine was snared by Putin’s conscript catchers.

Video, taken from an apartment building in St. Petersburg, shows the man who literally fled conscription after conscript officers showed up at his home.

As he runs through traffic, the man manages to dodge two cops before the other two catch up and grab him.

He is now sent to a training camp and can fight and die on Ukraine’s front lines in a matter of weeks.

Putin last month ordered a partial mobilization of what he said would be Russia’s military reserves, with 300,000 troops to be sent to the battlefield.

Since then, images have surfaced of large numbers of men – mainly from Russia’s rural hinterland – being herded into buses and taken to training camps.

Although their families were told they would spend months building skills before fighting, obituaries came home after just a few weeks.

Putin announced that some 220,000 men have been summoned so far and that the draft order would end in a few weeks.

But nevertheless, there are rumors that Putin’s order goes well beyond the 300,000 he announced – with as many as 1 million men on the list.

The whispers were fueled by the fact that a key part of the draft order issued by Putin has been omitted, with sources saying it contains the number to be called.

This has led to a stampede for the exits, with nearly 400,000 having fled across the border to Finland, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Mongolia.

Putin is desperately trying to prevent his army from losing any more ground to the Ukrainian army, which has made huge gains on two fronts in recent weeks – both in the north and in the south.

Experts and analysts believe the new recruits will be used to hold onto territory he has captured in eight months of fighting, while missile strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities are eroding the will to fight.

The goal seems to be to pressure Kiev and its allies into accepting a peace deal that favors Moscow — fearing that Putin would be given time to rearm his army before invading again.

Russia is known to have suffered heavy casualties on the battlefield in Ukraine, although the exact number of casualties is shrouded in mystery.

Ukraine claims to have killed 65,000 Russian soldiers and disabled more than 2,500 tanks, 5,000 armored vehicles and hundreds of planes and helicopters.

The Pentagon estimated in August that 80,000 Russians had been killed or wounded, or about half the force with which Putin originally invaded.

Russia’s defense ministry implausibly claims that only 5,937 of its soldiers were killed, contradicting its acknowledgment that an additional 300,000 troops are needed.