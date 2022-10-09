Russian divers dispatched to conduct investigations following Crimea bridge explosion

Russian divers are now investigating damage caused by a powerful explosion on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea, a prestigious symbol of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula and an important supply route to armed forces in southern Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the divers would begin work in the morning, and a more detailed survey above the waterline is expected to be completed by the end of the day, Russian news agencies reported.

The team will inspect the bridge’s foundations for structural integrity and will look for further evidence related to the explosion that killed three people.

“The situation is manageable – it is unpleasant, but not fatal,” Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, assured reporters before threatening to retaliate for the explosion.

“Of course there are emotions triggered and there is a healthy desire to get revenge,” he said.

The bridge is an important arterial road for Russian forces controlling most of the Kherson region of southern Ukraine and for the Russian naval port of Sevastopol. But train traffic to the bridge was restored last night, meaning the destruction is unlikely to dramatically hamper Russian supply routes.

Saturday’s explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait sparked cheers from Ukrainian officials, but claimed no responsibility.

Russia furiously claimed that a truck bomb had caused the blast and avoided blaming it.

But a mysterious “wave” that appeared under the bridge just before it was blown up has fueled speculation that Ukrainian special forces used a boat or an explosive-laden drone to launch an attack to damage Putin’s supply lines. .

Explosion causes fire at Kerch Bridge in Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022

Footage appears to show movement in the water under the bridge a split second before the explosion that tore down the road bridge and set oil tankers on fire

Russia captured Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and the 12-mile Crimean Bridge connecting the region to its transportation network was opened with much fanfare by President Vladimir Putin four years later.

Russian law enforcement officers identified Samir Yusubov, 25, from Russia’s Krasnodar region, as the alleged owner of the red-colored International Prostar truck, which investigators say exploded on the Crimean Bridge.

They are still investigating who was driving the truck when it exploded.

It was not yet clear whether the blast was a deliberate attack, but the damage to such a high-profile structure came amid battlefield defeats for Russia and could further cloud the Kremlin’s reassurance that the conflict is proceeding according to plan.

On Saturday, Putin signed a decree to strengthen the security of the bridge, as well as the infrastructure for the supply of electricity and natural gas to Crimea, and ordered an investigation.

“It’s possible the Russians can rebuild it, but they can’t defend it while losing a war,” said political analyst James Nixey of the British think tank Chatham House.

Russian officials said three people were killed in the blast, believed to be occupants of a car driving near the exploded truck. On the upper level of the bridge, seven fuel tankers from a 59-car train bound for the peninsula also caught fire.

Restricted road traffic resumed about 10 hours after the explosion and the Russian Ministry of Transport authorized train traffic.

In the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya, 130 kilometers from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Russian missile strikes killed 17 people and took about 50 to hospital.

A nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five residential buildings razed and many more damaged in a dozen attacks, Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app.

“More people may be under the rubble,” he warned, with eight rescued.

Dramatic CCTV footage showed the moment when the deadly explosion of a bridge took away a key supply line

Flames and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait in Kerch, Crimea (AP)

The explosion on the Kerch Bridge came a day after Putin’s 70th birthday, and coincided with Russia’s third senior military appointment in a week. It appointed Air Force General Sergei Surovikin to take charge of the invasion effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made no reference to the blast in a video address on Saturday, saying only that the weather in Crimea was cloudy.

“But no matter how cloudy it is, the Ukrainians know … our future is bright,” he added. “This is a future without occupiers, all over our territory, especially in Crimea.”

The head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council posted a video of the bridge on social media alongside a video of Marilyn Monroe singing “Happy birthday, Mr President.”

Russian law enforcement officers identified Samir Yusubov, 25, from Russia’s Krasnodar region, as the alleged owner of the red-colored International Prostar truck, which investigators say exploded on the Crimean Bridge

The Kerch Bridge explosion came a day after Putin’s 70th birthday (Putin pictured last month)

Since the war started on February 24, Ukrainian officials have regularly suggested that they want to destroy the bridge.

But a senior Ukrainian presidential aide claimed this morning that the Kerch Strait crossing massacre may have been ordered by one of Vladimir Putin’s warring commanders.

Mykhailo Podolyak claimed that the Russian secret service FSB and the Ministry of Defense are at loggerheads in a bitter dogfight over the failed war and are trying to undermine each other’s credibility.

‘Isn’t it clear who made it? [the] explosion? Truck arrived from RF [Russian Federation],’ he said.

“Undoubtedly, we are witnessing the beginning of large-scale negative processes in Russia.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Kiev’s response to the destruction of civilian infrastructure “shows its terrorist nature.”