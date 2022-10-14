Russian diplomat's parking space 'annexed' outside embassy in Finland

<!–

A Russian diplomat’s car park was ‘annexed’ outside the embassy in Finland after two men ‘held a two-man referendum’.

Jarno Virtala and Markus Mattsson painted over the patch with Ukraine’s flag on Wednesday in protest of the polls held by Putin in Russian-occupied parts of the country – which Ukraine and its allies dismissed as a sham.

The pair painted the parking lot outside Russian diplomat Pyotr Plihin’s official residence in Turku, Finland.

Sir. Virtala said the idea was his and that he arrived in a hi-vis jacket so he would look like a maintenance worker, according to Insider.

Jarno Virtala and Markus Mattsson painted over the spot with the Ukrainian flag on Wednesday in protest against Putin’s ‘fake’ votes in Russian-occupied parts of the country

While cycling, Mr Mattson, whose partner is Ukrainian, stopped and decided to help Mr Virtala paint the site.

On Facebook, Mr Mattson wrote: ‘We held a two-man referendum to annex the car park to Ukraine.’

‘One hundred percent of voters agreed and no dissenting motions were expressed, so we decided to celebrate the results by painting the Ukrainian flag on the spot.’

The Finnish duo told Insider that they did not know each other beforehand and that they had been looking for a way to protest and show support for Ukraine peacefully.

The Finnish couple painted the parking lot outside the official residence of Russian diplomat Pyotr Plihin

Putin has used the men as justification for an annexation that was condemned by the UN on Wednesday.

Self-employed property manager Mr Virtala said after the paint had dried, Mr Plihin’s car returned to the scene.

He added that he thought the diplomat ‘didn’t like the colours’ and didn’t look happy.

The parking space is reserved by the city for diplomatic use, according to Howl.

The national broadcaster also reported that city officials said yesterday that the paint would not be removed.