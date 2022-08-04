Russian court sentences US basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 years on drug charges

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced American basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison after finding her guilty of intentionally bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, despite being illegal.

Her conviction could pave the way for a US-Russian prisoner swap that would see the 31-year-old athlete and an imprisoned Russian who was once a prolific arms dealer.

Griner previously pleaded with a Russian judge not to “end her life” with a hefty prison sentence for bringing in vape cartridges containing hash oil, before bursting into tears in court.

The Russian prosecutor demanded that Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a star of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison if found guilty of bringing illegal drugs into the country.

Griner was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on February 17 with hash oil vape cartridges in her luggage. She pleaded guilty but said she had no intention of bringing a banned substance into Russia or hurting anyone.

“I made an honest mistake and I hope in your statement my life does not end here,” Griner said in court before bursting into tears.

“My parents taught me two important things: one: take responsibility and two: work hard for everything you have. That’s why I pleaded guilty to my charges.”

The case threw the Texan athlete into the geopolitical maelstrom that emerged when President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

With US-Russia relations at their most tense since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, US President Joe Biden is under pressure to intervene on behalf of Americans detained in Russia.

“I know everyone keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope this is far from this courtroom,” Griner said.

Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

sports legend

Griner’s lawyers told the court she should be acquitted, but that if the court saw fit to punish her, she should be treated leniently, making her a sports legend alongside Usain Bolt and Michael Schumacher.

“In sprinting there is Usain Bolt, in Formula 1 there is Michael Schumacher and in women’s basketball there is Brittney Griner,” lawyer Maria Blagovolina, a partner at law firm Rybalkin Gortsunyan Dyakin and Partners, told the court.

Alexander Boikov, her other lawyer, said some of the files were prepared in violation of the law.

The United States has said Griner was wrongfully detained and has offered to exchange Russian prisoners for US citizens, including Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

“I want to say again that it was not my intention to break Russian law,” Griner told the court. “I had no intention, I did not collude or intend to commit this crime.”

Geopolitical ‘pawn’?

A source familiar with the situation said Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, whose life inspired the 2005 Hollywood film “Lord of War” starring Nicholas Cage.

Russian officials have said no deal has been reached. They claim that Griner – known to basketball fans as “BG” – has broken laws and should be judged accordingly.

Griner showed up at the hearing in a gray T-shirt and round-rimmed glasses. Before taking her place in the defendant’s cage, she held up a team photo of UMMC Ekaterinburg, the team she played for in Russia during the WNBA offseason.

In her testimony last week, Griner expressed her surprise at how the vape cartridges ended up in her luggage as she flew back to Russia to join UMMC Ekaterinburg for the playoffs.

“To this day I still don’t understand how they ended up in my bag,” said Griner, the top pick in the 2013 WNBA draft. “If I had to guess how they ended up in my bags, I was in a hurry. with packing.”

Griner had been prescribed medical marijuana in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries, a treatment method common among elite athletes because it has fewer side effects than some pain relievers.

(REUTERS)