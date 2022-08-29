Russian cops drag flashy supercar owners out of their vehicles as they take part in Moscow rally

Russian police dragged flashy supercar owners from their vehicles as they competed in a ‘Rich and Successful’ rally across Moscow in a crackdown on extravagant displays of wealth.

Footage from the city showed police attacking the wealthy drivers for showing off their Western vehicles on the streets of Moscow, while huge numbers of Russian soldiers died in the war in Ukraine and the economy faltered.

Anger at the ostentatious display of wealth even led a leading pro-Putin senator to call for the imprisoned men to be sent to participate in the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian police threw themselves into a rally of expensive Western cars in Moscow and brutally detained their “wealthy and successful” owners. Pictured: Police gathered around a row of parked supercars in Moscow during the crackdown

Police in Moscow claimed permission had not been given for the elite rally of approximately 170 Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royce Phantoms, Ferraris, Porsches, Hummer H1s, Chevrolet Corvette C8s, Audi RS5s and Bentley Continental GT IIs.

Dozens of car owners were detained by armed police and their cars were seized for inspection. Videos from across the city showed the flashing cars speeding through the Russian capital before dozens of men were rounded up by police.

Many were seen in handcuffs being forcibly led away by armored officers.

Vladimir Putin is known to be furious with Russian multimillionaires and their scions who ostentatiously display their riches to the masses.

He once said: ‘In Soviet times, some people showed off their wealth by implanting gold teeth, ideally front teeth, to show the extent of their fortune.

“Lamborghinis and other expensive toys are exactly those gold teeth.”

The wealth of a small group of oligarchs has grown astonishingly under Putin’s rule, but he thinks they shouldn’t flaunt their lavish toys. The issue is now even more acute as Russia’s struggling economy is hit by Western sanctions.

Putin’s own wealth, however, is being questioned by opponents – such as Alexei Navalny – who claim that the Russian president is much richer than he appears to be. Some suspect he is the richest person in the world – with more wealth than even Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Queen Elizabeth II.

Drivers planned to parade their cars in central Moscow with ‘Rich and Successful’ stickers. Tickets to the unofficial rally cost up to £4,200, including breakfast and after-party, but police vandalized it before it really got underway.

One person seized by the police was Oscar Liksutov, 17, son of Maksim Liksutov, head of the Moscow transport department.

He was not detained, but escorted to the home of the chief city official.

Pictured: A supercar is shown driving through Moscow as officials crack down on drivers

Rally organizer Alexei Khitrov, a 28-year-old cryptocurrency millionaire, has said, “The aim of this event is to gather all the elite car owners and create an atmosphere for networking.”

When the police came in, “I thought it was a joke at first,” he said. He asked who ordered the crackdown and why, claiming authorities had been informed in advance.

By acting against him, they were “wiping out a very loyal person.”

A law enforcement source told TASS: “A few participants have been identified at the moment. They are being taken to the police for investigation.’

Russian Senator Mikhail Dzhabarov demanded ‘punishment’ for parading their western cars.

“They should be called in to help the army,” he demanded.

They would be useless to fight at the front, he said, “But they are quite capable of assisting with back jobs or as nurses in military hospitals.”

This would help their brains fall into place, he said.

The rally participants were suspected of violating the same law used to quell political protests in Russia.

The law curbs “meetings, rallies, demonstrations, marches and picket actions.”

Among those arrested was Russian politician Alexander Donskoy, ex-mayor of Arkhangelsk, who once ran into trouble for driving his Ferrari through a shopping center in Moscow.

Orthodox Patriarch Kirill has also attacked Russia’s golden youth for their flash western cars.

“If our people who have a lot of money were not only concerned about the horsepower under their hood and the number of floors in their houses, but also what their loved ones think about it, then the psychological atmosphere in our country would be much better.” , he said.