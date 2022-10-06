Russian conscripts revolt on border, saying they’re ‘treated as cattle’ and given ‘zero training’

Russian conscripts are in revolt after being treated like ‘cattle’ and given ‘no training’ as they head to war in Ukraine.

A video shows the men publicly complaining about their treatment in ‘brutal, absolutely horrible conditions’ after being mobilized by Vladimir Putin.

The shocking footage is just the latest evidence of the utter chaos over the Russian call-up of reservists that has left even Kremlin cheerleaders in despair.

The desperate recruits risk punishment by venting their rage at their situation after arriving by train in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

One of the soldiers, acting as a spokesman for the wretched men, says to the camera: ‘We are about 500, all armed. However, we are not registered with any military unit.

‘We spent a week in brutal, absolutely terrible conditions. We had no provisions, no money—nothing at all.

‘We have no idea who is going where, which military unit. Our weapons are not registered with us.

‘Not a single machine gun is registered with a military ID…[against the Russian criminal code.’

He continues: ‘The attitude from the officers is to treat us as cattle. No-one needs us, there is zero training.

‘We eat what we buy ourselves. We spent an awful amount of money just to get food.’

The soldier then mocks the weaponry they have been issued.

He says: ‘And don’t even start us about the ammunition This is the ammunition they’ve given us

‘It was found lying on the ground of the military unit.’

A military source quoted by state media RIA Novosti claimed the men were not moving directly to the war, but to training, and denied there were any problems.

‘The issued small arms are assigned to the personnel and accounted for,’ said the source.

‘The soldiers are provided with individual rations en route to the training area, and medical personnel are part of the team.’

Even former Kremlin loyalists are joining the chorus of dissent, with a top Putin general and ex-deputy defence minister demanding an end to the Russian ‘lies’ over the war.

General Andrei Kartapolov lambasted the Moscow military chiefs for their performance over the war.

Even former Kremlin loyalists are joining the chorus of dissent against Putin’s barbaric invasion

Now an MP in charge of the parliamentary defence committee, his outburst is the latest example of a vicious blame game over Russian losses in the war.

He ripped into the defence ministry headed by close Putin friend Sergei Shoigu.

The Kremlin leader is now under fierce pressure to sack Shoigu and replace him with a hardliner, even though the critics are ignoring the fact that many of the Russian problems stem from Putin’s inept invasion plan and his constant insistence on micromanaging the war.

‘First of all, you have to stop lying,’ said Kartapolov, who has commanded Russia’s western military district – whose forces are central to the Ukraine campaign – and Putin’s army in Syria.

The daily military communiques boast of phantom successes, said the reservist colonel-general on the SolvyovLive show with Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.

Even in World War Two, the Soviet people were better informed, he said in his withering attack.

Russian citizens recruited as part of partial mobilisation attend combat training in the training spots of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic

Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured vehicle as they drive on a road between Izium and Lyman

‘[People need to] understand [like during WW2 from military communiques] that the situation is serious and our fatherland is in danger because the enemy is on our land,’ he said.

He accused the Defense Department of lying about Ukraine’s successes.

“Now we also have an enemy on our land,” he said.

And I’m not even talking about the newly acquired [invaded territory in Ukraine].

‘Almost all border villages [Russia’s] The Belgorod region has been destroyed.

“We have the Russian town of Valuyki – a fortress town, by the way – which is constantly under fire.

‘But we learn about this from [regional] governor, from … telegram channels, from military correspondents and no one else.’

He scoffed: ‘Ministry of Defense reports practically do not change their content.

‘Ten shells have been shot down, 50 targets have been hit, hundreds of Nazis have been killed. And that’s it.’

Ramzan Kadyrov meets Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on a visit to Moscow in early June 2022

But he warned: ‘People know [what is really going on].’

Kursk governor Roman Starovoyt – a former Putin deputy transport minister – also hit out at the ‘just terrible’ mobilization of Russian troops.

“I cannot understand how an active training unit in the Ministry of Defense can be in such a state,” he said.

‘A dilapidated canteen, broken and rusty showers, lack of beds…

‘There is a shortage of uniforms, the parade ground looks like it has been bombed.’

Respected independent journalist Alexei Venediktov said: ‘This mobilization is not going the right way.

‘It shouldn’t, like the special [military] surgery, but it happens.

‘People who should not be mobilized in accordance with this law remain [conscripted].

‘This needs to be resolved.’

Kremlin propagandists were up in arms because ‘this wave of mobilization hit some of Putin’s own supporters who are outraged’, he said.

There is a crescendo of criticism from hitherto loyal Putinites and military experts over the war and mobilization mess.

Andrey Gurulev recently said about the loss of the Lyman stronghold in Ukraine that he cannot explain the surrender

Kartapolov’s blitzkrieg matches that of another military chief and normally loyalist MP Andrey Gurulev, who recently said of the loss of the Lyman stronghold in Ukraine: ‘I cannot explain this surrender in military terms.

“It is probably a milestone not only militarily but also politically, especially now…

‘The problem is a system of lies, reports of a good situation [when the reality is bad].

“This advice comes from the top down.”

Among the vultures circulating is Putin crony Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Chechnya, who is seen as eyeing Shoigu’s job or the role of a senior warlord.

A father of 14 with three polygamous wives, Putin yesterday promoted him to colonel general in the National Guard.

The move was apparently a 46th birthday present.

‘The president congratulated me personally,’ he boasted, calling himself a loyal Putin ‘foot soldier’.

‘I give my word, I will honor this trust.

“This is progress for me.”

A photo from earlier in the war shows him in Shoigu’s office, advising him on how to conduct the war.

He apparently believes that Putin is now listening to him and other critics of war strategy.

He earned Kremlin praise by personally recruiting tens of thousands of ‘volunteers’ to fight in Putin’s war.

“We will do everything very quickly to finish the special operation,” he promised.

‘There is no war without casualties. This is war.

‘What are men born to…?’