Russian conscripts with no training ‘already on the frontline in Ukraine’

Russian conscripts with no training have already been thrown to the front lines in Ukraine, Kiev generals said.

Conscript civilians are being used to plug holes in Russian units torn apart in more than seven months of fighting, Ukraine’s General Staff said, which will badly affect their morale, “psychological state” and combat performance.

Meanwhile, British intelligence said none of the tens of thousands of conscripts called up so far are likely to receive proper training, as most of the Russian instructors have been sent off to fight.

‘The deployed troops will go to the front line with minimal preparation’ [and] likely to have a high turnover,” the Defense Ministry said.

Russian men board buses as they are shipped to Ukraine, with Kiev claiming to be thrown to frontline without training

A woman holds a child to the window of a bus as she bids farewell to her partner, who has been drafted to fight in Ukraine

A woman cries after saying goodbye to her loved ones, who will fight on the Ukrainian frontline after being summoned by Putin

Conscript men arrive at a Russian military base and immediately tell their commander to go ‘f*** you’ when ordered to drop into two ranks

It comes as Ukraine continues its advance in the eastern Donbas region, with images of a massive artillery fire on the town of Zelena Dolyna.

That city is 10 miles north of the Russian stronghold Lyman, which is trying to take Ukraine.

Taking it would allow Ukraine to advance further into the Luhansk region – one of the main targets of Putin’s invasion – and it is an important checkpoint along the road to the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

Russia has taken those two cities for months this summer, making them prime targets for future Ukrainian counterattacks.

Vladimir Putin last week ordered to begin recruiting men into the Russian army after his army suffered heavy casualties in the war.

Kiev says some 57,000 Russian troops have been killed in the war so far, while Western intelligence estimates that figure is lower — up to 25,000 dead and 60,000 wounded, according to an August estimate.

Russia claims to have lost about 6,000 men, but has officially called up 300,000 reservists – proving the lie. Some reports have suggested that the actual number being called could be over 1 million.

The images that have emerged of the Russian fortifications suggest little that they will turn the tide of the war in Moscow’s favour.

Tearful Russian villagers wave goodbye to loved ones as they are enlisted in the army and sent to Ukraine to fight

A woman touches her partner’s hands through the window of a bus as he leaves for Ukraine

A woman hugs one of her loved ones goodbye as he is shipped off to the battlefields of Ukraine after enlisting in the military

Multiple videos have surfaced of men getting drop-dead drunk while loading into buses, apparently waiting to be transported east to the battlefields.

Others have shown arriving at training camps and arguing with instructors or refusing to obey orders.

In one such video from the weekend, a drill instructor can be heard telling a group to “fall in two rows” as they get off a military transport.

“Go ahead with your two ranks,” one of the men yells back.

And even more footage has suggested that even those recruits who do want to take part in combat and manage to get decent training will not be armed for combat.

Video shows a newly recruited tank crew complaining about the condition of their assault rifles in Russian.

The guns – identified as AKM machine guns – are heavily corroded and it’s not clear if they still work.

“It’s the tank guys who got this c**p,” says a voice. “They said, ‘You have tanks, so don’t worry about the Kalashnikovs.’

‘Damn, I’m fucking… I won’t comment on anything…. I am shocked.’

Vladimir Putin (pictured today with Belarusian dictator Lukashenko) last week ordered men to be enlisted in the military

Ukrainian civilians are being trained in combat as the country prepares for an influx of enlisted Russian soldiers, which Putin hopes will change the course of the war

Russia has now been engaged in what was supposed to be a war of days for more than seven months, and has wasted some of its best military resources for relatively little gain.

Putin’s men have taken the southern city of Mariupol and built a land bridge to the occupied peninsula.

But they failed in their early attempts to take the capital Kiev, and earlier this month were forced to withdraw from the northern region of Kharkiv after a stunning Ukrainian counter-attack.

They have also failed in their mission to take Donetsk province – with about half of the region still in Ukrainian hands.

The Luhansk province – which together with Donetsk makes up the Donbas – is under Russian control, but vulnerable to attack after the Kharkiv offensive.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Putin at home, with protests erupting in multiple Russian regions after he announced the mobilization.

A military commissar was gunned down Monday at a recruitment center in Irkutsk by a man angry that his friend had been drafted, while another man set himself on fire at a bus station in Ryazan after refusing to go to the front.

Elsewhere, the Moscow stock market plunged 10 percent to its lowest point since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine seven months ago.

The ruble-denominated Moex index fell 10.2 percent to 1,873.55 points in early afternoon trading, dropping below 1,900 points for the first time since its move to neighboring Ukraine in February.