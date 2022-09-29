‘Russian conscript’ asks friend to break his arm with a SLEDGEHAMMER ‘ 

Gruesome footage from Russia allegedly shows a friend breaking the arm of a Russian reservist with a sledgehammer to prevent him from being sent to the front lines of the Ukraine war.

Kremlin officials have warned against conscripts mutilating themselves or asking others to break their bones after Putin last week ordered partial mobilization to bolster his troops on the ground.

While some responded by immediately fleeing the country, others resorted to drastic measures and tried to harm themselves to avoid the horrors of war.

The video shows a man swinging a long-handled sledgehammer, which he appears to smash into the arm of the would-be mobilized reservist.

The bouncer holds his left arm out on a bench and covers his face with his other hand as the hard punch is struck.

After the punch, he gets up and curses as he hangs his arm limply as the friend who punched him disappears.

The man who hit him is then heard saying: ‘Kolyan, is everything alright? F***, yes?’

A woman’s voice says, ‘Why did he run away?’

The bouncer says, ‘He promised to beat me.’

Two women then inspect his limp arm, one asking: ‘Was that hard? [But] did he fail to break your arm?’

The sledgehammer man is heard asking: ‘What do you mean? I did not…?’

It is not clear in the end whether the arm was broken by the heavy blow or whether some injury saved him from being drafted into Putin’s army.

Other Russian men seek to flee their homeland to countries as far away as Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

After a counteroffensive by Ukraine this month dealt Moscow’s forces major setbacks on the battlefield, Russia said it would call up 300,000 reservists to join the fight.

It also warned that it could resort to nuclear weapons.

However, the partial mobilization is deeply unpopular in some areas, sparking protests, widespread violence and Russians fleeing the country by the tens of thousands.

Humiliating pictures show how Putin has resorted to sending a ‘father’s army’ of aging reservists to the Ukrainian front lines in the latest embarrassment for the Kremlin.

People arriving from Russia wait at the Mongolian border checkpoint in Altanbulag as they flee conscription

Relatives and taxi drivers wait for Russian tourists crossing over to Georgia from the Verkhni Lars customs checkpoint

The borders with Kazakhstan and Mongolia have been overwhelmed by an influx of Russian citizens

The mass exodus has created miles-long queues for days at some borders, and local Russian authorities in an area along the border with Georgia said they would begin providing food, water, heating stations and other aid to those waiting in line.

Moscow also reportedly set up draft offices at the borders to intercept some of those who tried to leave.

The mobilization prompted the US Embassy in Moscow to warn Americans in Russia to leave immediately because ‘Russia may refuse to recognize dual citizenship’ US citizenship, deny their access to US consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia and conscript dual nationals into military service .’

Previous embassy security alerts issued during the war also advised Americans to leave.

Ukraine’s military and Western analysts said Russia is sending troops with almost no training to the front line.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, cited an online video of a man who identified himself as a member of Russia’s 1st Tank Regiment, visibly upset and saying he and his colleagues would not receive training until they was sent out. to Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region.

“Mobilized men with a day’s training are unlikely to meaningfully reinforce Russian positions affected by Ukrainian counteroffensives in the south and east,” the institute said.