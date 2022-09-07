Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine face massive mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to lack of basic supplies and no pay, it is alleged.

The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st Army Corps reportedly disobeyed orders to engage in a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence quoted by Ukraine’s southern operational command.

Soldiers leading the mutiny told their superiors that they could not fight because they had endured weeks of water shortages and scarce rations, while all of them did not receive their salaries.

The Russian intelligence services GRU and FSB ‘investigated’ the individuals responsible for leading the uprising and ‘removed’ them from their positions, the Ukrainian army said.

The mutineers are likely to suffer a harrowing fate – many so-called ‘refuseniks’ are sent to detention centers in Russian-occupied territory where they are bullied into returning to the front lines or detained and tortured in appalling conditions.

It comes as Kremlin-installed local government officials in Kherson said they had been forced to suspend a “referendum” on whether the city should join the Russian Federation over security concerns amid Ukrainian counter-offensives in Russia. the region.

Russian commanders face mutinies from units stationed in Kherson southern oblast as Ukrainian forces continue their counter-attacks

There are indications that Russian soldiers who refuse to fight are being taken to detention centers in Bryanka, in the occupied Luhansk region

The father of a detained Russian soldier claimed that the security of such camps is led by mercenaries from the infamous Wagner group – also known as Putin’s private army

The 127th Regiment is just one of several Russian units that have chosen to disobey orders during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Despite the risk of being sent to a torture camp or executed, dozens of Putin’s troops have resigned en masse from their duties after learning the truth about the conflict they were supposed to cause.

Others laid down their arms after weeks of fighting while drastically undersupplied with food, water and ammunition.

A unit of the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic posted a video via the Telegram messaging app in June announcing that they could no longer fight due to a complete lack of equipment and rampant illness and injury, but that their superiors “interpreted our complaints as sabotage’.

The footage shows the commander saying: ‘Our company overcame cold and hunger and we did so for quite some time without material support, medical supplies or food.

“The mobilization of our unit took place without medical examinations, and there are among our unit those who are not allowed to be mobilized in accordance with the laws of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“Many questions arise that are ignored by the command… Show respect to your officers – what good is it to let your soldiers die?”

A company commander of the so-called Army of the Donetsk People’s Republic has complained that his men are being sent to the front line without food, equipment or medicine

Wagner Group mercenaries are seen in Popasna, the Severodonetsk district of Luhansk Oblast, eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile, the father of a Russian soldier claimed in July that when troops attempt to submit resignations or leave their posts, they are detained and taken to a makeshift detention center in Bryanka in the occupied Luhansk region.

There they are either forced back to rejoin the front or are split into small groups and thrown into tight quarters where they endure appalling conditions and various forms of torture.

“They keep people there because they wanted to leave, refused to fight,” the man said The initiate.

“There are pit detentions, torture and that sort of thing. That’s what people who have come from there say,” he added, claiming that the security of such camps is led by mercenaries from the infamous Wagner group – also known as Putin’s private army.

Ukrainian soldiers fire on the frontline in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Sat. September 3, 2022

People walk past a crater from an explosion that hit an area near the Ukrainian Red Cross during a Russian attack yesterday in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, September 5, 2022

The refusal of the 127th regiment to fight in a battle near Kherson comes as the Ukrainian army reports success in counter-attacks across the southeastern front, saying they recaptured several areas and destroyed targets, including a pontoon bridge, a ammunition depot and a control center of the Russian army.

“The Ukrainian counter-offensive is making demonstrable progress,” the US-based research group the Institute for the Study of War said, noting gains in Kherson and the eastern region of Donetsk.

Since the early weeks of the Russian invasion in February, Kherson has been largely under Russian control and is now being vigorously integrated into its economy.

Moscow-backed authorities have been talking for weeks about holding referendums to officially annex the occupied territories to Russia, as happened with the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

But Kirill Stremousov, a pro-Moscow official in Kherson, told Russian state television that “we are pausing for now” despite preparing a referendum due to “all the events taking place” amid Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

He later moderated his comments, saying the move was “not a break” as no precise date had been set and insisted the vote would go ahead despite some interference.

“The referendum will take place anyway. No one will cancel it,” Stremousov said.